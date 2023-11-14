GenMat Announces Launch of GENMAT-1 Satellite aboard SpaceX Falcon 9

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Generative Materials, LLC (GenMat™) today announced the successful launch of its GENMAT-1 satellite aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and achievement of low-Earth orbit. GENMAT-1 is equipped with the world's highest resolution hyperspectral camera for Earth observation, enabling the company to see information that is invisible to the naked eye at higher clarity and resolution than previous generations of satellites. With its 5-meter per pixel resolution in the 450nm to 900nm spectral range and a payload support system to enable imaging data communication via high-speed radios in S and X bands, GenMat’s satellite marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward building a constellation of satellites for the purpose of prospecting and categorizing Earth’s geological resources.



“Our technology will lay the groundwork for GenMat’s proprietary global database of geological resources, enabling clients to find high-value materials and minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and other rare earth elements in a less costly, more efficient way,” said Deep Prasad, founder and CEO of GenMat. “While we are building a proprietary physics-based AI platform that informs the production of advanced materials for semiconductors, batteries, and superconductors, we also believe in the significance that our sensors play for the next generation of artificial intelligence advancements in mining, agricultural, and other related sectors. We are excited about GENMAT-1’s initial mission of monitoring regions of the earth for materials and minerals to identify new mining prospecting locations.”

The successful launch of GENMAT-1 positions the company to play a substantial role in sectors such as mining and agriculture with its strategic partners. The satellite's state-of-the-art hyperspectral imager will provide unparalleled data and insights for both public and private sector participants. Using physics AI and proprietary machine learning models, GenMat offers a comprehensive one-stop solution for harnessing the power of its hyperspectral imager in these areas:

Mining: GENMAT-1 will revolutionize mining operations by enabling the detection of mineral deposits with unprecedented precision. This will streamline exploration and enhance resource management, leading to increased productivity and profitability.

Agriculture: GENMAT-1 will empower agricultural operations, allowing farmers to monitor crop health, detect early signs of disease, optimize irrigation, and increase crop yields. This will result in more sustainable, efficient farming practices and the early detection and prevention of devastating wildfires.

GenMat is dedicated to using its technology to establish new standards and drive innovation towards deploying a physics-based AI for materials discovery and engineering. The company is committed to pushing technological boundaries and contributing to the advancement of science and industry. Its hyperspectral imaging capabilities represent a significant leap forward in advancing physics-based artificial intelligence.

About Quantum Generative Materials

GenMat has assembled a world-class interdisciplinary team of material scientists, computational chemists, quantum physicists, and quantum, machine learning, and aerospace engineers. The company develops and validates classical and quantum machine learning models for electronic structure calculations and molecular dynamics and multi-scale simulations. For more information, please visit www.genmat.xyz .

