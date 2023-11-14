Text Request Releases 2024 State of Business Texting Report

CHATTANOOGA, TENN, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 70% of people say texting is the fastest way to reach them. That’s just one of the many findings in the 2024 State of Business Texting Report published today by Text Request, the industry-leading business messaging platform. The report, anchored in more than a thousand survey responses, details how organizations are texting with customers and employees, what trends to expect over the next calendar year, and what opportunities this creates for businesses.

“Rather than blasting out promotions to subscribers, which can be very effective, most organizations are using text messaging for everyday conversations and to replace phone calls,” says Text Request VP of Marketing Kenneth Burke, who led the survey and analysis. “Businesses are seeing that text is the most effective way to connect with customers and employees quickly and get a response, so they’re taking advantage of that opportunity for everyone’s benefit.”

Significant findings in the 2024 State of Business Texting Report include:

74% of people read every text they get

54% of organizations say text message is the most effective channel for getting a response

75% of organizations are texting for customer service

87% of consumers want to receive texts about appointment scheduling and reminders

66% of people get 20 or fewer texts per day—far less than the average email count of 156—making text a great way to stand out in communications

“If you’re going to reach someone quickly, you’ve got to text them,” says Text Request CEO Brian Elrod. “That’s something we’ve all felt, and this data supports that experience. Think about how helpful it is to be able to reach everyone immediately, and get a response. You can get twice as much done in half the time, cut costs, and increase revenue. That’s the trifecta.”

The report goes on to show how this data can be applied throughout organizations for customer service, sales, marketing, hiring, and more. To view the complete report, go to: https://www.textrequest.com/ebooks/state-of-business-texting-2024

