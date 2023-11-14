Konica Minolta Commemorates 150 Years in Business

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today proudly announced the commemoration of its 150th anniversary, a significant milestone few businesses reach. Through its long-time commitment to the industry and proactive approach to shaping the future of technology, the company has not only kept pace with industry developments over the years, but consistently appeared at the forefront.



Commemoration of this milestone has centered around showing gratitude to Konica Minolta’s stakeholders and recognizing its employees—the people responsible for transforming the organization into the company it is today. They are Konica Minolta’s legacy, carrying out the company’s long-standing philosophy to ‘create new value for society.’

The company enables that philosophy by enhancing employees’ capabilities as professionals, and fully unleashing the performance and potential of individuals and teams. Konica Minolta fosters and maintains an organizational culture that promotes health and safety, encourages individuals to take on challenges, and facilitates open communication. This approach in turn garners the commitment and loyalty needed from employees to create that value and continue to shape the company.

“Our people are our single greatest asset, and we work extremely hard to cultivate employees who demonstrate innovative spirit and show true dedication to drive success across the business,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “We are big promoters of diversity and inclusion and making sure that as an organization, different individuals in different walks of life have the ability to prosper here. It allows us to get different viewpoints on ways to approach the business. That has helped our culture ensure an environment where people can flourish and grow their careers.”

Through its broad product portfolio, Konica Minolta transforms the workplace experience and drives dynamic business change with solutions, services and offerings built specifically around how customers and their businesses work. Konica Minolta employees have the opportunity to collaborate with clients around the world to solve society’s greatest challenges. Continually building on its rich heritage as a manufacturer of technology hardware and prominent position as an innovative technology provider, the company thrives on combining diverse perspectives with creativity to transform the future of work and innovate for the good of society and the world.

Some extraordinary milestones have paved the way for the global technology giant, since Rokusaburo Sugiura began selling photographic and lithographic materials in 1873.

1873 Konica starts business as Rokusaburo Sugiura begins selling photographic and lithographic materials at Konishiya Rokubeiten in Kojimachi, Tokyo.

Konica Minolta has taken the opportunity to proudly reflect on its heritage and history since the start of its fiscal year on April 1. Earlier this year the company debuted its 150th anniversary video , in which the company reflects on its journey, having pushed the boundaries of what's possible to make a positive impact in the world. The video launched via a global social media effort, with all regions of Konica Minolta aligning with posts simultaneously, another first for the company.

Amidst ongoing challenges in the industry, uncertainty in the market and general concerns about recession, the tenacity of Konica Minolta’s employees shines through. Despite difficulties, particularly in recent years with the pandemic and supply chain issues, the company has maintained the right culture and drive to turn things around. And with this track record of perseverance, the company is confident that alongside its employees, as well as its clients and partners, it will continue to drive positive change throughout the world.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s rich history online .

