Doroni Aerospace Featured on Hit Supercar YouTuber Shmee’s Latest Videos

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, the leading innovator in sustainable transportation and urban air mobility, is proud to announce that hit YouTuber Shmee, from the hit channel Shmee 150, featured Doroni Aerospace in his latest videos.



Shmee 150, the brainchild of renowned car enthusiast Tim Burton, a.k.a. 'Shmee,' is globally respected with millions of followers for curating the finest and most exclusive automotive content. In these captivating videos, Shmee and the Doroni Aerospace team bring the audience on an exhilarating journey into the heart of Doroni Aerospace's groundbreaking technology.

Key Highlights from the Videos:

User-Friendly Cockpit: Shmee steps into the cockpit to demonstrate the intuitive interface and how to pilot and navigate with ease.

Shmee steps into the cockpit to demonstrate the intuitive interface and how to pilot and navigate with ease. Voice Activated Controls and Automatic Travel: The Doroni team explains how you can communicate with the vehicle, instruct it on your destination, and have it autonomously handle your journey. Simplicity and safety intertwined.

VR Demo: Shmee immerses himself in a full VR demo flight to showcase the incredible visual experience of piloting Doroni's eVTOL vehicle.

Shmee immerses himself in a full VR demo flight to showcase the incredible visual experience of piloting Doroni's eVTOL vehicle. Ducted Fans: The team highlights their system ensures heightened safety, reduced noise, enhance energy efficiency, and an aesthetically pleasing design.

Safety and Advantages: Shmee learns about the innovative safety features that establish the Doroni eVTOL as one of the most secure vehicles in the aerospace industry.

Shmee learns about the innovative safety features that establish the Doroni eVTOL as one of the most secure vehicles in the aerospace industry. Investment Opportunity: The team informs the audience they can invest in Doroni Aerospace now securing their stake in the future of transportation for as little as $500.

"I am thrilled to work with Shmee to showcase our cutting-edge eVTOL technology," said Doron Merdinger, Founder & CEO of Doroni Aerospace. "This collaboration provides a remarkable opportunity to connect with like-minded enthusiasts and industry pioneers, enabling us to delve into the forefront of aerospace technology and unlock the limitless potential of this exhilarating industry."

To watch the exclusive Doroni Aerospace video with Shmee150, visit the Doroni YouTube Channel Here.

For further information on Doroni Aerospace's pioneering eVTOL technology and its mission to revolutionize sustainable transportation, please visit www.doroni.io or contact the company at info@doroni.io.

Investors interested in becoming part of the future of mobility are invited to explore investment opportunities at: https://invest.doroni.io/.

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

