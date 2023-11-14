CodeSee Launches Function Maps: A New Dawn in Code Understanding

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeSee introduces Function Maps allowing developers to understand functional code flow to understand connections, logic paths, and code critical components at a glance.



The Bottleneck of Traditional Code Understanding

For many developers, understanding complex code networks remains a primary challenge. Hunting for specific functions in a codebase that’s millions of lines long not only hampers productivity but also increases the risk of errors, and security vulnerabilities and poses a threat to the business’s primary asset, their product and customer’s livelihoods.

CodeSee’s Function Maps is a visual code tool that allows you to lay out code flow and function impact analysis in your editor. Function Maps is the missing step to unlocking full code understanding for application developers.

Giving more developers confidence at critical business moments

Function Maps isn't just a minor improvement; it's a game-changer that solves your business problems.

Often times the most critical part of your system is the most complicated. Developers need a seamless way to dive in and understand code at many critical times day to day such as:

Onboarding and offboarding developers

Debugging key issues

Legacy code and service migrations

Incident analysis

Refactoring

Standardizing ... and more

Without CodeSee, developers have to resort to following code one line at a time and create a plan in their heads which is time consuming and error-prone.

Unveiling The Power of Function Maps

Function Maps is a visual code tool that allows you to lay out code flow and function impact analysis in your editor. Function Maps is a missing step to unlocking full code understanding for application developers.

By inspecting a single function, you can follow how a function connects to any other function in your architecture. With a right click, you can see all of the references to that function allowing you to not miss any when making critical changes. As you write new code, your visualizations will keep themselves up to date giving your dev team unparalleled confidence in their code change... even at 2 in the morning.

"Function Maps is not just an incremental improvement, nor is it just another tool. It represents a transformative shift in how developers approach and interact with code," comments Shanea Leven, CodeSee. "We've listened to the developer community and created something that genuinely makes their tasks easier, more intuitive, and more efficient."

Experience the future of code navigation with Function Maps. Discover more at https://codesee.io/function-maps or connect with a CodeSee Expert for a personalized demo .

About CodeSee

Established in 2019, CodeSee emerged as the pioneer of code visibility platforms. Recognized as one of the most promising DevOps startups, the company was also honored with the InfoWorld 2022 Technology of the Year Award. CodeSee is headquartered in San Francisco and has strong financial backing from leading venture capitalists including Boldstart, Uncork Capital, Wellington Access Ventures, Precursor Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and M12.

