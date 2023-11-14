Media Advisory: TVO Today Hosts Debate for the Ontario Liberal Party Leadership Candidates on Nov. 15

Toronto, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario, November 14, 2023 – TVO Today is holding a debate for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership candidates tomorrow (November 15, 2023) at 3 p.m. The debate will be moderated by Steve Paikin.

Candidates will discuss key matters including, how to re-establish and bolster the Liberal party, their plans to take on Doug Ford's majority, and more.

Invited candidates:

Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga

Nate Erskine-Smith, MP Beaches-East York

Ted Hsu, MPP Kingston and The Islands

Yasir Naqvi, MP Ottawa Centre

Media are invited to attend tomorrow’s debate, after which participating candidates will be available for questions. Members of the media who have not yet registered should confirm attendance via email.

WHAT: TVO Today Ontario Liberal Party Leadership Debate

WHEN: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: TVO, William G. Davis Studio

2180 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4S 2B9 (map)

RSVP: Genevieve Grant | ggrant@tvo.org

AGENDA:

2:45 p.m. – Media Registration

3:00 p.m. – Debate Begins

4:05 p.m. – Media Q&A

TVO will be streaming on TVO Today's YouTube and TVO.org from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., and broadcasting it on the network later in the evening at 8 p.m. ET and again at 11:00 p.m. ET. Please credit TVO on any footage.

