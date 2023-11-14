ConnectWise Revives and Elevates Beloved Event: Automation Nation 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solutions providers (TSPs), today announced Automation Nation 2024, a highly anticipated event that will take place on February 5-6, 2024, and February 8-9, 2024, at the ConnectWise global headquarters in downtown Tampa, Florida. This two-day event will focus on pushing the boundaries of automation with a special emphasis on hyperautomation and AI training.



At Automation Nation, TSPs will have the opportunity to immerse in the world of hyperautomation through hands-on product training sessions, dive deep into Robotic Process Automation (RPA), task automations in RMM, the Asio workflow engine, and ConnectWise Sidekick™, the MSP AI assistant. The event enables partners to gain practical skills and knowledge that you can immediately implement in your business, giving businesses a competitive edge in the industry.

“Automation Nation is returning by popular demand, promising an exciting new twist,” said Jason Magee, Chief Executive Officer at ConnectWise. “This year, we are not only exploring automation but also delving into the limitless possibilities of hyperautomation and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) like never before.”

Automation Nation 2024 will offer a range of highlights and opportunities for TSPs attending the event:

This exclusive two-day training event operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. Don't miss your chance to secure your spot among industry leaders and innovators in an intimate setting like never before. Automation Nation 2024 is your ticket to gaining the knowledge, skills, and insights needed to lead the charge in this tech revolution. Join us in Tampa, Florida, in February 2024 and become part of a community that is shaping the future of automation, one hyperautomated step at a time.

Stay tuned for more details and be prepared to secure your spot at Automation Nation 2024. This is one event you won't want to miss. To register and learn more, please click here.

