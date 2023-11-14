GoodCook Introduces Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set for Healthier Holiday Meals

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodCook®, the leading kitchenware brand in America that makes quality cooking essentials for everyone, is unveiling the ultimate cookware collection: the Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set. Designed to help hosts prepare customized meals big and small, the all-new 10-piece set will help home cooks better master their menus this holiday season and beyond and serve up a selection of mains and sides in an easier – and healthier – way.



With holiday prep officially underway, it’s time for hosts to start designing their dinner menus. While the holiday season is known for its decadent dishes, with the new GoodCook Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set, cooks will be able to make meals in a healthier, but equally delicious manner. Featuring thoughtfully designed construction with a nonstick coating that enables cooking with less oil and butter, the cookware set is perfect for dishing up recipes that often include heavier ingredients. Plus, the collection is made from recycled aluminum with a toxin-free coating and is made without PFAS, PFOA, PTFE, lead and cadmium, ensuring a stress-free meal-making experience from start to finish.

From tasty holiday roasts to cozy, creamy soups, the GoodCook Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set encourages a wide range of recipes and includes a variety of cookware and utensils to satisfy every culinary need:

7" and 9.5" fry pans, 1.25-quart and 2-quart sauce pans with lids, a bamboo steamer that fits in 2-quart sauce pan, an egg pan, and 2 wooden tools (spoon and slotted turner)

Titanium-infused ceramic nonstick coating that allows for cooking with less oil and butter for healthier meals, while also ensuring a mess-free release

Heavy-gauge, sturdy aluminum bodies with nontoxic coating free of PFAS, PFOA, PTFE, lead, and cadmium, designed to withstand years of quality use and promote healthier cooking

Stovetop-safe design for all types (including induction) promotes even heat distribution, and wooden utensils with soft-touch, stay cool handles offer greater comfort and control

Stylish light blue matte exterior finish and sophisticated beige interior with gray speckles add a look of luxury to every home kitchen



“GoodCook is proud to be a companion in the kitchen this holiday season with the all-new Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set,” said Tom Barber, SVP of Marketing and Product Development. “The collection has everything that cooks will need to prepare a diverse, healthy and delicious holiday menu – from its titanium-infused coating that requires less oil and butter and leads to more conscious cooking, to the versatile pans and steamer that enable the preparation of multiple recipes, even at the same time. Safe for all stovetop surfaces, and with a stunning blue hue, it’s a must-have addition to kitchens everywhere.”

For over thirty years, GoodCook has been America’s companion in the kitchen, delivering quality cooking essentials for home cooks that are built to last. With the GoodCook Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set, cooks can feel confident in the kitchen as they prepare their holiday meals in a healthier and more efficient manner. The 10-piece set is available for purchase now on Amazon and GoodCook.com.

For more information about GoodCook, please visit www.goodcook.com and @goodcookcom.

About GoodCook®

GoodCook® kitchenware products offer a wide assortment of kitchen tools, gadgets, bakeware, cookware, and food storage. Creating thoughtfully designed and affordable kitchenware for the home cook, GoodCook® products reflect the brand’s personality—intuitive, inspiring, helpful and accessible. In keeping up with today’s food trends toward an ever-expanding diversity of tastes, GoodCook® is building its brand by providing a robust catalog of recipes, instructions and useful tips on its website, www.goodcook.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4525ec3-85b5-49c5-86d0-2f8312d96d93