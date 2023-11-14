Exciting New Terre Haute Restaurant Opens on the 22nd of November: A Fusion of Fun, Play, and Culinary Delights

Terre Haute, Indiana, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sandbox Social Restaurant and Bar is set to be the go-to destination for customers of all ages, bringing an innovative twist to dining in Terre Haute.

This November 22nd, Sandbox Social, an exhilarating new restaurant and bar in the Wabash Valley, will open its doors. The establishment will add to the Terre Haute community and the tourism industry by taking over multiple spaces in the Haute City Center. However, its menu of scrumptious meals is just the beginning.

With its grand opening, this novel Terre Haute restaurant brings a new experience to the local F&B scene, boasting a fusion of great food and unfettered entertainment. Located in the heart of Haute City Center Mall, Sandbox Social promises an unforgettable experience with its unique combination.

“Sandbox Social is connected to four entertainment venues which include axe throwing, pinball, arcade & board games. We are so thrilled to officially open the Sandbox Social restaurant and bar in Terre Haute. The fusion of our entertainment plus an amazing selection of food and drinks gives everyone ‘something to do’ in Terre Haute." said Zack Johnson, owner of Sandbox Social.

For more information, visit https://sandboxsocial.com/

Sandbox Social was conceptualized as the go-to destination where sophistication meets conviviality, promising an experience transcending the ordinary—a culinary hub of community, connection and concoctions.

Nestled past the vibrant neon colors at Bank of Pinball is what Johnson describes as the beating heart of the community—the Sandbox Social Bar. Designed to harmonize old-world sophistication with contemporary allure, customers can immerse in the ambiance of the bar’s rustic touches that resonate with the city’s legacy while exuding a modern flair. With an impressive drink menu and beers on tap, the bar elevates customers' expectations and ensures every visit explores new and exciting tastes.



With its "outside-the-box" concept, this Terre Haute restaurant and bar stands out, offering an exhilarating array of activities seamlessly integrated into the venue. Sandbox Social encourages its customers to dive into a whirlwind of flavors and entertainment that transcends the typical dining experience—the destination for great food, friendly service, and unparalleled fun.

At Sandbox Social, patrons can relish mouthwatering meals while engaging in friendly competition at the pinball machines, channel their inner lumberjack with axe throwing, discover esports and arcade games, or immerse themselves in an evening of board and card games—all under one roof. From the latest video games to its arcade featuring a delightful selection of redemption games, Sandbox Social offers an extensive collection of games that promises endless hours of addictive fun. Best of all, the food and drink can be ordered from any connected venue.

eBash Game Center is a cutting-edge gaming destination offering a wide range of console, PC, and arcade games. Sandbox Social organizes tournaments to sustain a vibrant gaming community, providing thrilling gameplay and unforgettable experiences for gamers of all ages and skill levels.

Sandbox Social's Bank of Pinball is the Midwest's premier destination for pinball enthusiasts. It boasts an impressive collection of over 50 pinball machines that assure customers of an unforgettable time.

Adding an exciting twist, Highlanders Axe Throwing offers a truly unique concept in entertainment, combining the thrill of throwing real axes into wooden targets with an innovative digital twist with advanced digital technology tracking each throw to provide instant feedback.

For those interested in board and card gaming, Weathertop is the haven for enthusiasts and casual players with shelves lined with an extensive collection of classic and modern board games, collectible card games, and innovative strategy games that cater to every gamer’s preference.

Sandbox Social Terre Haute’s official open date is on November 22, 2023 and customers are invited to step into a world where culinary delights meet endless entertainment, ensuring an immersive journey where every bite and game is memorable. Play. Eat. Win!

About Sandbox Social:





Nestled in the vibrant pulse of Terre Haute, Indiana, Sandbox Social beckons with a high-quality menu that guarantees a delicious meal. Savor the succulent allure of gourmet burgers, the zesty tang of wings, and the satisfying crunch of handcrafted flatbread pizzas—just a glimpse of the delicious food to satisfy the palates of the most discerning customers.

For more information about Sandbox Social, contact the company here:



Sandbox Social

Zack Johnson

812-898-8003

info@sandboxsocial.com

3401 S US Hwy 41 D7, Terre Haute, IN 47802

