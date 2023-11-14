Associa Hawaii Partners With Honua Kai Resort & Spa To Assist Employees Displaced By Maui Wildfires

HONOLULU, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hawaii (AH), a leading provider of community management services throughout Hawaii, recently partnered with their community partner, Honua Kai Resort & Spa, to raise more than $90,000 to assist approximately 20 resort employees who lost their homes in the Maui wildfires. Thanks to their generosity, impacted employees each received a $5,100 grant to help them recover and rebuild. These funds are in addition to the more than $100,000 Associa Cares previously earmarked for ongoing relief efforts in the state.

Associa Cares is the non-profit affiliate of Associa. It was created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, Associa is able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies. To donate or to request assistance, please visit www.associacares.org.

“The wildfires may be over, but we remain committed to supporting the Maui community’s efforts to recover,” said Associa Hawaii Branch President Pauli Wong. “When the Honua Kai board of directors asked for our help in supporting their displaced employees, we immediately responded that we were ready, willing and able to assist in any way possible.”

