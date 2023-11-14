U.S. Pruritus Treatment Market to Hit USD 8.4 billion by 2031 | Says Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global U.S. pruritus treatment market was estimated at a value of US$ 5.1 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 5.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to attain US$ 8.4 billion by 2031.

The availability of innovative therapies such immunosuppressants, topical corticosteroids, and antihistamines, together with rising awareness of the illness, are expected to support the expansion of the pruritus treatment market in the United States throughout the coming years.

Over-the-counter (OTC) drug demand and telemedicine use are predicted to grow, providing industry participants with profitable prospects. To get more market share and visibility, companies are concentrating on creating over-the-counter (OTC) treatments that are affordable and effective.

The market is expected to be constrained by the high cost of treatment and the adverse effects of some drugs.

Global U.S. Pruritus Treatment Market: Key Players

In order to expand their market position, major firms concentrate on tactics such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and divestitures.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global U.S. pruritus treatment market:

AbbVie, Inc. (Allergan plc)

Albireo Pharma, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cipla Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

GSK plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)

Key Findings of Market Report

Another factor propelling the skin disorders segment is the increased awareness of pruritic skin illnesses among patients as well as healthcare providers.

Recent developments in medical science and technology have expanded our knowledge of how specific skin disorders can cause persistent itching or pruritus.

There are now more precise diagnosis and treatment options available, which has increased demand for medications that target particular types of pruritus brought on by various skin conditions.

Market Trends For U.S. Pruritus Treatment

By dosage form, the oral category held the majority of market share in 2022. When compared to topical dosing forms, this is attributed to improved patient compliance and simplicity of administration. Since oral drugs are typically supplied in tablet or capsule form, patients can take them as directed more easily and have no need to worry about topically applying creams or ointments to the affected areas.

Compared to topical preparations, oral medications have a longer duration of action, providing long-lasting relief from itching. The need for oral medications that target the many forms of pruritus brought on by diverse underlying illnesses has increased as a result of this.

Global Market for U.S. Pruritus Treatment: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the U.S. pruritus treatment market throughout the region. These are:

Treatment for pruritus is in great demand in the United States due to the high prevalence of skin problems like dermatitis, psoriasis, eczema, and other inflammatory ailments. Itching is frequently a major symptom of many illnesses, necessitating the need for efficient pruritus management and treatment solutions.

The number of older people in the United States is growing, and many of them suffer from pruritus as a side effect from often prescribed medications or as a sign of other age-related skin disorders. The market for goods that address the symptoms of pruritus in this age group is projected to expand as a result of the aging population's expected increase in demand.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a pioneer in the development of bile-acid modulators for the treatment of cholestatic liver disorders in adults and children, was purchased by Ipsen in March 2023. The infrastructure of Ipsen for rare diseases would be strengthened and immediate incremental sales will be generated by the acquisition of Albireo. The acquisition is also expected to provide scientific and commercial skills, as well as promising therapies for rare cholestatic liver illnesses in adults and children, to Ipsen's portfolio of rare diseases.

In order to treat adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) that is not sufficiently controlled with the H1 antihistamine treatment—the current standard of care—the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for review in March 2023.

Bylvay (odevixibat), the first medication authorized for the itchy treatment of pruritus in all subtypes of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2021. Bylvay is a strong, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) that can be simply provided as a once daily capsule or opened and sprinkling. It does not require refrigeration.

Global U.S. Pruritus Treatment Market Segmentation

Pruritus Type Systemic Diseases Cancer Liver Disease Kidney Disease Others Skin Diseases Eczema Atopic Dermatitis Others Neurologic Diseases Shingles Multiple Sclerosis Others Nocturnal Pruritus Pruritus Ani Others

Drug Type Antihistamines Calcineurin Inhibitors Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors Corticosteroids Calamine Neuroleptics Others

Dosage Form Topical Oral

Sales Type Rx Sales OTC Sales

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



