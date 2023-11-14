Kandji, the Apple Device Management and Security Platform, Now Available in AWS Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple device management and security platform, today announced it is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog of customers with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to buy software for customers of AWS.



Customers will now have access to Kandji directly in AWS Marketplace to further help manage IT resources. With Kandji, Apple devices transform themselves into enterprise-ready endpoints, with all the right apps, settings, and security systems in place. Through advanced automation and thoughtful experiences, we’re bringing much-needed harmony to the way IT, InfoSec, and Apple device users work today and tomorrow.

Kandji’s mobile device management (MDM) and security platform is specifically built to meet the unique needs of the Apple platform, with advanced endpoint detection and response optionally delivered through a single unified agent. Kandji is a modern, cloud-based solution to centrally manage and secure your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows.

Key benefits include:

True zero touch deployment - Kandji takes the heavy lifting out of user setup with an interface built to give you more control without the technical challenges or unnecessary scripting. Our platform is clean, elegant, and customizable, allowing you to manage and elevate those crucial first-touch experiences. Start teams with the right apps, settings, and security controls, reduce support volume, and increase your onboarding efficiency.



Deep IdP and SSO Integration - Make life simpler for your users with a single sign-on that doesn’t sacrifice security. Automatically assign blueprints and controls based on user data from your identity provider. Create a login experience that’s distinctly yours but matches the ease and style Apple users expect.



Self-healing device controls - More than 150 toggle-on security settings allow you to customize nearly every aspect of your devices without additional scripting or configuration. All are monitored and enforced by the Kandji Agent, so they’re automatically remediated if they slip out of spec.



Automated app patching - Ensure users are always running the right software versions without the manual work of packaging, testing, or deployment. Kandji does the heavy lifting for you without interrupting users’ work.



Managed OS updates - Managed OS is built-in to the Kandji platform and puts you in control of macOS across your fleet. Kandji supports all macOS updates from major overhauls to minor patches, and all updates are fully-enforced, so you never have to worry about teams running the correct version.



One-Click compliance templates - Our pre-built templates–mapped to NIST, CIS, and STIG frameworks–deploy advanced security across your Mac fleet in minutes with the ability to customize individual settings.



Integrated endpoint security & response - Kandji can deliver advanced endpoint security and response functionality through the same agent as management, radically simplifying Mac security. Kandji EDR gathers all metadata on files, analyzes them, detects the potential for malicious activity, and quarantines problems - all in the span between a user clicking download and the download completing.



Accelerated MDM migration - Kandji’s MDM migration tool and expert support take the stress out of switching from your old MDM solution. Our Migration Agent is custom-designed to fit your needs, deploys from your current MDM, and reduces user interaction to just a few clicks.



Unmatched Support - Every Kandji support engineer has Mac admin experience, so we’re like an extension of your company, available 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, and available to you free of charge. We know where you’re coming from and provide peer-to-peer guidance on reaching your goals with device management and security.



About Kandji

Kandji is the Apple Device Management and Security Platform. Kandji empowers companies to manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale. By centrally securing and managing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, IT and InfoSec teams can save countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and more than 150 pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Learn more at www.kandji.io.

