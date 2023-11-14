Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Active-Adult Community in Woodbridge, Connecticut

WOODBRIDGE, Conn., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Regency at Woodbridge, its newest active-adult 55+ community in charming Woodbridge, Connecticut. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center located at 50 Bradley Road in Woodbridge.



Home buyers in Regency at Woodbridge will be able to choose from six new carriage-style townhome designs with up to three bedrooms and 1,938 to 2,486+ square feet. Homes are priced from the upper $500,000s and are built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Residents will enjoy an amenity-rich community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor swimming pool, as well as low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided.

“Our Regency amenities create the ideal resort lifestyle that our active-adult home buyers are looking for in this next stage in their lives,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Connecticut. “With spacious open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through our Design Studio experience, Regency at Woodbridge will offer homeowners the best in luxury active-adult living in one of the area’s most desirable locations.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Regency at Woodbridge is close to shopping, dining, arts and entertainment. Recreational destinations, including Lake Wintergreen, West Rock Ridge State Park, and Yale Golf Course, as well as New Haven’s sporting arenas are a short drive from the community. Major highways including Interstates 95 and 91, Route 8, and the Merritt Parkway are easily accessible from Regency at Woodbridge, offering homeowners convenient access to New Haven, Boston, Providence, and New York City.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year or in early 2024. For more information, call (855) 999-8655 or visit RegencyatWoodbridge.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

