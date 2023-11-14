EnigmaFund VC Launches Excelsior, Opening Doors to Exclusive Early-Stage Crypto Investments

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a surge in demand for exclusive early-stage crypto investments, EnigmaFund Venture Capital has unveiled Excelsior, a revolutionary platform designed to provide high-net-worth angel investors with unprecedented access to vetted opportunities within the Web3 space.



EnigmaFund Venture Capital, is well known for its unique investment model of allocating 70% of its funds to Web3 companies that it actively advises.

The success of this distinctive approach has prompted an influx of interest and inquiries from the networks of its Limited Partners (LPs), ultimately leading to the development and launch of Excelsior.

Enigma, the General Partner (GP), and founder of EnigmaFund, shed light on the platform's inception, stating, “Increasingly, friends and associates of our LPs have been approaching us to co-invest in our premium, highly vetted deal-flow. Excelsior is our response to that call. These sophisticated individuals are seeking exposure to exciting crypto companies at stages far earlier than public launches, expressing a strong interest in actively supporting the growth of the Web3 economy and decentralization.”

The inspiration to embrace the community VC model stems from the rising trend in decentralizing investment opportunities for a broader sophisticated audience.

EnigmaFund and Excelsior have forged a strategic partnership with Presail, the leading Web3 fundraising infrastructure provider. Excelsior unifies all aspects of Web 3.0 investments on its platform via this partnership — covering fundraising, allocation management, token distribution, compliance, and OTC trading.

This integration democratizes the investment process, giving individual investors the opportunity to participate in deals that were once the exclusive domain of institutional players.

“Presail is pleased to provide the core fundraising infrastructure for Excelsior, supporting their goal to make early-stage Web3 opportunities more accessible. With interest in early-stage investments rising, we are dedicated to our mission: removing operational challenges and simplifying the scaling process for Web3 funds. We’re committed to streamlining the investment process for Excelsior and its investors, thereby enhancing safety and ease of use.” - Milad, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing, Presail

Every fundraising opportunity featured on Excelsior undergoes meticulous assessment by the Excelsior team, working in collaboration with CoinCraft. CoinCraft , a bespoke token economy and modeling design agency, is renowned for its work with some of Web3's most exciting VC-backed projects, including SuperChain Network, HyperCycle, Anote, and Entangle Protocol.