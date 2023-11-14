Revolutionizing Water Treatment in Fort Myers to Combat Harmful Algae Blooms

FORT MYERS, Florida, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORT MYERS, Fla. – CDM Smith has been selected by the City of Fort Myers, Florida, for the expansion of reclaimed water treatment systems at two 12-million-gallon-per-day (mgd) advanced wastewater treatment facilities. This 5-year, $150 million project is designed to eliminate all effluent discharge from the plants into the surface waters of the neighboring Caloosahatchee River and help combat Florida’s harmful algae bloom. What used to be a retirement destination is turning into a paradise for people of all ages and putting stress on existing infrastructure and resources. As the population grows, water resources are dwindling and the ability to dispose of wastewater is challenged. Expanding these plants will allow for more reclaimed water to be used for public consumption, thus helping the limited supply.

The firm has a long history with the City of Fort Myers serving as their engineer of record for wastewater for more than 20 years. Our legendary client service coupled with our extensive qualifications as an integrative design-build firm made us the top candidate to complete this job. Communication with the client was key for the project, consisting of many back-and-forth discussions during multiple tours of the facility. This allowed our technical staff to ask questions, give input and further expand their knowledge of the task at hand.

The waning water resources in Southwest Florida coupled with a new state regulation that prohibits the discharge of any water into surface waters makes this work crucial for the City of Fort Myers. By transforming water treatment and management, we can turn this region into a resilient and habitable place to live, and our team is uniquely poised to achieve this transformation

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.