Kymanox Named as Winner of 2023 Triangle Business Journal Fast 50 Award

Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the Life Science industry, announced today that the company has been named the #4 2023 Triangle Business Journal Fast 50 Award Winner.

Triangle Business Journal (TBJ) held a dinner reception on Wednesday, November 8, to celebrate the 50 fastest growing private companies in the Triangle region. Based on TBJ’s metrics, Kymanox was named as the 4th fastest growing private company in the region, and is at the top of the Life Sciences organizations recognized.

“It’s amazing for Kymanox to be alongside so many other successful and impactful companies in the Triangle. We are so thankful to be recognized for this award,” said Matt Neighoff, Chief Revenue Officer of Kymanox. “Because patients deserve better, our team is committed to being the premier Life Science solutions provider supporting commercialization of vital medicines and treatments. This award is a testament to the importance of the work we do and our company’s growth, and we are proud to have made the list for two consecutive years in a row now!”

This year’s top ten winners represent a full cross-section of industries:

Fleet Feet Synchrogistics Pendo Kymanox Bobbit CapTrust Industrial Automation Acuro Catalyst Clinical Research Velocity Clinical Research



Triangle Business Journal, one of the premier news outlets covering one of the fastest growing areas of the United States, is profiling this year’s Fast 50 Award winners in a special section that was published in the November 11th subscriber edition.

About Kymanox:

Kymanox has proven, collaborative, end-to-end solutions that help bring Life Science products to the market – and keep them there. We are a global, professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, project management, quality, regulatory, human factors, testing/QC, and CQV support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With our diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. We strive to advance Life Science innovation through insightful solutions & collaboration. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA with offices throughout the US and the EU. Kymanox is backed by WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. For more information, visit https://www.kymanox.com/.