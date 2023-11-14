Checkmk announces the ability to monitor GKE Autopilot out of the box

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmk , the monitoring platform for hybrid infrastructures, successfully completed a thorough review process with Google and is now an allowlisted GKE Autopilot partner workload . This makes Checkmk one of a handful of Google Cloud partners that can collect detailed performance and health insights of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Autopilot clusters.



GKE Autopilot is a serverless, fully managed and automated operating mode of GKE. Instead of manually configuring or managing clusters as with GKE, Google Cloud handles these tasks for GKE Autopilot. However, the high level of automation comes with limitations. For example, elevated privileges are required to collect and read metrics needed for holistic Kubernetes monitoring. This privileged access is exactly what Checkmk, as one of just a few GKE Autopilot partners and monitoring solution providers worldwide, offers. As a result, Checkmk provides a clear, at-a-glance view of all critical GKE data via the pre-configured Kubernetes dashboard.

"The GKE Autopilot partnership is another important building block in our Kubernetes monitoring strategy. It allows us to provide our users with full visibility when monitoring their Autopilot environment. At the same time, it underlines our ambition to continuously expand Checkmk's Kubernetes monitoring based on our customers' requirements," explains Martin Hirschvogel, VP Product.

About Checkmk

Checkmk is the platform of your open observability ecosystem. It combines enterprise-grade scalability and security with the extensibility of open-source software. It integrates seamlessly with other enterprise applications and provides powerful features to automate monitoring workflows.

Tens of thousands of users in more than 50 countries rely on Checkmk to ensure the high availability and best performance of their systems. With Checkmk, organizations prevent issues before they happen or trigger fast remediation actions when failures occur.