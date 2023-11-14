[Latest] Global Building Automation Systems Market Size/Share Worth USD 197.5 Billion by 2032 at a 11.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Building Automation Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type Analysis (Hardware, Sensors, Controllers, Output Devices, User Interface, Software), By Application Analysis (HVAC Systems, Safety and Security Systems, Energy Systems,, Sanitization Systems, Others (Vents, Pumping Systems)), By End User Analysis(Residential, Commercial, Offices Buildings, Institutional Facilities, Healthcare Facilities, Hotels and Restaurants, Retail Stores, Others (Auditoriums, Museums, Galleries), By End User vs. Area Size Analysis (Residential, Up to 3,000 sq. ft., 3,000 to 10,000 sq. ft., Above 10,000 sq. ft., Commercial, Less than 25,000 sq. ft., 25,000 to 100,000 sq. ft., Above 100,000 sq. ft.,Industrial, Below 50,000 sq. ft., 50,000 to 200,000 sq. ft., Above 200,000 sq. ft.) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Building Automation Systems Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 70.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 76.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 197.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Building Automation Systems Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Smart Building Trend: The Building Automation Systems (BAS) market is on an upward trajectory due to the increasing demand for smart buildings. These systems enhance energy efficiency, security, and occupant comfort in commercial and residential structures.

Energy Conservation: BAS plays a crucial role in reducing energy consumption by optimizing HVAC, lighting, and other systems. As sustainability becomes a global priority, energy conservation is driving the adoption of BAS.

Integration of IoT: The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in BAS allows for real-time monitoring, control, and data analytics, enabling smart decision-making and predictive maintenance.

Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations and green building standards are compelling building owners and developers to implement BAS to meet energy and environmental goals.

Enhanced Comfort and Productivity: BAS enhances the comfort and productivity of building occupants through personalized climate control, lighting adjustments, and automated security measures.

Cost Savings: The automation of building systems leads to significant cost savings in terms of energy, maintenance, and operational efficiency.

Security and Safety: BAS includes features such as access control, fire detection, and surveillance systems, which contribute to building security and safety.

Retrofitting and Upgrades: The retrofitting of older buildings with modern BAS is a growing trend, as it allows existing structures to become smarter and more energy-efficient.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects are driving the demand for BAS in commercial complexes, airports, healthcare facilities, and government buildings.

Technological Advancements: Continuous technological advancements in BAS, including cloud-based solutions and artificial intelligence, are expanding the market’s capabilities and applications.

Pandemic-Driven Changes: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of touchless and contactless solutions in building automation, such as touchless access control and air quality monitoring.

Resilience and Disaster Preparedness: Building owners and operators are increasingly investing in BAS to enhance building resilience against natural disasters and emergencies, ensuring continuity of operations.

Demand for Data Centers: The growth of data centers and the need for efficient cooling and power management systems are boosting the adoption of BAS in this sector.

Global Expansion: The BAS market is expanding globally, with emerging economies recognizing the value of automation in infrastructure development.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 76.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 197.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 70.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032

Building Automation Systems Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Delayed Projects: The pandemic caused delays in construction and infrastructure projects, affecting the installation of BAS in new buildings.

Remote Monitoring: COVID-19 emphasized the importance of BAS’s remote monitoring and control capabilities, enabling building operators to manage systems without physical presence.

Air Quality Focus: The pandemic brought attention to indoor air quality, leading to increased demand for BAS features that monitor and improve ventilation and filtration systems.

WFH Impact: With the rise of remote work, building operators sought solutions to optimize energy usage and space utilization in partially occupied office buildings.

Health and Safety Measures: BAS was used to enforce health and safety measures, such as touchless access control and occupancy monitoring, in response to the pandemic.

Retrofitting for Health: Building owners considered retrofitting BAS to meet new health and safety guidelines, which led to a surge in demand for upgrades.

Sustainability Goals: The pandemic did not diminish the focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, driving continued investment in BAS to achieve green building standards.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Similar to other industries, the BAS market faced supply chain disruptions, affecting the availability of components and equipment.

Increased Resilience Demand: Building resilience against future disruptions became a priority, driving the adoption of BAS for disaster preparedness and recovery.

Remote Work Adaptations: Building owners sought BAS solutions that accommodate flexible work arrangements and provide safe and comfortable environments for remote and on-site workers.

Growing Digitalization: The pandemic accelerated the digitalization of building management processes, highlighting the potential for smart and connected BAS.

Investment in Healthcare Facilities: Healthcare facilities saw increased investment in BAS for better patient care, safety, and compliance with pandemic-related guidelines.

Future-Proofing: The pandemic highlighted the need to future-proof buildings against unforeseen challenges, reinforcing the value of BAS in building management.

List of the prominent players in the Building Automation Systems Market:

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Delta Controls

Crestron Electronics

Lutron Electronics

Others

Browse the full “Building Automation Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type Analysis (Hardware, Sensors, Controllers, Output Devices, User Interface, Software), By Application Analysis (HVAC Systems, Safety and Security Systems, Energy Systems,, Sanitization Systems, Others (Vents, Pumping Systems)), By End User Analysis(Residential, Commercial, Offices Buildings, Institutional Facilities, Healthcare Facilities, Hotels and Restaurants, Retail Stores, Others (Auditoriums, Museums, Galleries), By End User vs. Area Size Analysis (Residential, Up to 3,000 sq. ft., 3,000 to 10,000 sq. ft., Above 10,000 sq. ft., Commercial, Less than 25,000 sq. ft., 25,000 to 100,000 sq. ft., Above 100,000 sq. ft.,Industrial, Below 50,000 sq. ft., 50,000 to 200,000 sq. ft., Above 200,000 sq. ft.) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/building-automation-systems-market/

Building Automation Systems Market – Regional Analysis:

North America:

United States and Canada: North America has a mature BAS market driven by a focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and technological innovation. Regulatory support, a robust commercial sector, and a commitment to smart building concepts contribute to market growth. The need for energy-efficient buildings and a high level of awareness about BAS technologies make this region a significant player in the market.

Europe:

Western Europe: Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are leaders in building automation adoption. A strong emphasis on sustainability, stringent energy efficiency standards, and a well-established commercial real estate sector drive the demand for BAS. European nations are actively pushing for green and sustainable building practices, which has resulted in widespread adoption of automation technologies.

Eastern Europe: Eastern European countries are experiencing growth in the BAS sector as they modernize their infrastructure and adopt energy-efficient technologies. As the region continues to develop, the demand for BAS in both commercial and residential buildings is expected to rise.

Asia-Pacific:

China: China’s rapid urbanization and focus on smart cities have led to a growing BAS market . The construction of new buildings and the retrofitting of existing ones with smart technologies support market expansion. China’s government has introduced policies to encourage energy efficiency and green building practices, further fueling the adoption of BAS.

India: India’s market for building automation is on the rise as the country seeks sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for its growing urban population. The Indian government’s initiatives to promote green buildings and smart cities are driving BAS adoption.

Southeast Asia: Countries like Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia are adopting BAS as they invest in smart building infrastructure. Improved internet access and a youthful population make these markets attractive for growth.

Latin America:

Brazil: Brazil’s market for building automation systems is expanding as the country develops its infrastructure and prioritizes energy efficiency. An emphasis on sustainable construction practices, combined with economic growth, is driving the demand for BAS in commercial and residential buildings.

Middle East and Africa:

Middle East and Gulf States: The Middle East is investing in BAS to enhance building efficiency and sustainability as part of its urban development initiatives. The adaptability of BAS to extreme climatic conditions in arid regions makes them particularly suitable for use in the Middle East.

The Building Automation Systems Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type Analysis

Hardware Sensors Controllers Output Devices User Interface

Software

By Application Analysis

HVAC Systems

Safety and Security Systems

Energy Systems

Sanitization Systems

Others (Vents, Pumping Systems)

By End User Analysis

Residential

Commercial Offices Buildings Institutional Facilities Healthcare Facilities Hotels and Restaurants Retail Stores Others (Auditoriums, Museums, Galleries)



By End User vs. Area Size Analysis

Residential Up to 3,000 sq. ft. 3,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. Above 10,000 sq. ft.

Commercial Less than 25,000 sq. ft. 25,000 to 100,000 sq. ft. Above 100,000 sq. ft.

Industrial Below 50,000 sq. ft. 50,000 to 200,000 sq. ft. Above 200,000 sq. ft.



Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Building Automation Systems market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Building Automation Systems market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Building Automation Systems market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Building Automation Systems industry.

Managers in the Building Automation Systems sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Building Automation Systems market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Building Automation Systems products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

