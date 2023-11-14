Anoto postpones Extraordinary General Meeting

Stockholm, November 14, 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") today announces that the Company has received a request to cancel the extraordinary general meeting on November 15, 2023 from a group of major shareholders in Anoto, consisting of Beof Company Ltd., Rothesay Limited, Anders Björndahl, Jörgen Durban, Inhye Kim and Digital Bio Marker Co Ltd (the "Major Shareholders"), who together represent approximately 30 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Anoto.



The Major Shareholders have further requested that the Board convene a new extraordinary general meeting. The Major Shareholders have informed the Board that they will, after sounding out with other major shareholders in the Company, present a proposal for a new Board well in advance of this extraordinary general meeting.

Due to the above, and as a result of several major shareholders not being able to register their shares for Anoto's Extraordinary General Meeting on November 15, 2023, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the extraordinary general meeting and convene a new extraordinary general meeting in order to give more shareholders the opportunity to consider the Major Shareholders' proposal for a new Board of Directors.

A new extraordinary general meeting will be held on December 11, 2023 in accordance with a separate notice.

