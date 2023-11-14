STRATA Skin Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2023 Revenue

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Highlights:

Total Revenues were $8.9 million compared to $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, a total decrease of 6.0%.

Non-GAAP EBITDA improved to $1.0 million compared to $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, named new Vice-Chairman, President and CEO, effective October 31, 2023.



“I am pleased to have rejoined the STRATA Skin Sciences team,” commented Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, Vice-Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “As a significant and long-standing shareholder, I am committed to ensuring that we maximize the inherent growth potential in the business by re-establishing our previous successful initiatives focused on driving utilization and average revenue per device in our domestic recurring partnership model. As we move forward, we will seek to drive value with our clinical partners and solidify our continued leadership in the market.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $8.9 million, compared to revenues of $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Global recurring revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $5.3 million, compared to global recurring revenues of $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Equipment revenues were $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, staying flat.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.0 million, or 56% of revenues, compared to $5.8 million, or 62% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross profit percentage was primarily the result of higher depreciation due to more XTRAC lasers and new TheraClear devices placed into service, higher material costs, and a change in product mix with lower dermatology recurring revenue procedures during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Selling and marketing costs for the third quarter of 2023 were $3.0 million, as compared to $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. The lower selling and marketing costs can be attributed to a reduction in advertising costs. General and administrative costs for the third quarter of 2023 were $2.3 million, as compared to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. The reduction in general and administrative costs are primarily attributed to the decrease in employee-related expenses, such as salaries and stock-based compensation expense, and lower computer-related costs.

Other expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.4 million, compared to $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in other expenses for the third quarter was primarily attributed to the result of a higher interest rate on the variable rate Senior Term Facility entered into in September 2021.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million, or a loss of $0.03 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to the net loss for the third quarter of 2022 of $1.0 million, or a net loss of $0.03 per basic and diluted common share.

For the period ending September 30, 2023, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $8.5 million, compared to the balance on December 31, 2022, of $6.8 million. This increase was primarily attributed to additional proceeds received upon the refinancing of the Senior Term Facility on June 30, 2023, offset by an increase in inventories, and a decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities.

Suspension of Guidance

As a result of the recent management change, the company has suspended guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and until further notice.

“We look forward to Dr. Dolev Rafaeli’s execution and proven business development experience on steering the Company back towards strong organic and inorganic revenue growth and profitability,” stated Dr. Uri Geiger, Chairman of the Board. “Given his successful track record, the Board is enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead.”

Webcast and Conference Call Information

STRATA management will host a conference call today, beginning at 4:30 PM ET. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.

The link to the webcast is available here: STRATA Skin Sciences Earnings Webcast

To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-269-7756 (US/Canada), 1-201-689-7817 (International), and use the conference ID number 13741439.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Gross Domestic Recurring Billings.

The Company’s reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards but is not a substitute for, nor superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes.

Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. In addition, the Company believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures of net loss to non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows (in thousands) (unaudited):

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (1,053 ) $ (995 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,449 1,311 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 89 67 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 31 17 Interest expense, net 438 209 Non-GAAP EBITDA 954 609 Stock-based compensation expense 337 455 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 1,291 $ 1,064

XTRAC Gross Domestic Recurring Billings

XTRAC gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments, which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP XTRAC gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Gross domestic recurring billings $ 4,883 $ 5,548 Adjustments: Co-Pay adjustments (85 ) (188 ) Other discounts (29 ) (40 ) Deferred revenue from prior quarters 2,005 2,499 Deferral of revenue to future quarters (1,913 ) (2,309 ) GAAP Recorded domestic revenue $ 4,861 $ 5,510

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,131 $ 5,434 Restricted cash 1,334 1,361 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $128 and $382 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,802 4,471 Inventories 6,125 5,547 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 330 691 Total current assets 19,722 17,504 Property and equipment, net 8,256 7,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets 718 975 Intangible assets, net 9,623 17,394 Goodwill 8,803 8,803 Other assets 71 98 Total assets $ 47,193 $ 52,272 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,157 $ 3,425 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,901 6,555 Deferred revenues 2,385 2,778 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 404 355 Current portion of contingent consideration 178 313 Total current liabilities 12,025 13,426 Long-term debt, net 15,016 7,476 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 585 314 Deferred tax liability 306 306 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 282 610 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 2,786 8,309 Total liabilities 31,000 30,441 Stockholders’ equity: Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 34,913,886 and 34,723,046 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 250,422 249,024 Accumulated deficit (234,264 ) (227,228 ) Total stockholders’ equity 16,193 21,831 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 47,193 $ 52,272





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 8,852 $ 9,413 Cost of revenues 3,898 3,614 Gross profit 4,954 5,799 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development 248 216 Selling and marketing 3,038 3,754 General and administrative 2,283 2,615 5,569 6,585 Loss from operations (615 ) (786 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (528 ) (244 ) Interest income 90 35 (438 ) (209 ) Net loss $ (1,053 ) $ (995 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 34,912,104 34,723,046



