Belpointe OZ Signs Greystar as Their Property Manager for Aster & Links, Two Luxury 10-story Buildings in Sarasota, FL

Greenwich, CT, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE: American: OZ) (“Belpointe OZ” or the “Company”), the first publicly traded Qualified Opportunity Fund (“QOF”), is pleased to announce the signing of Greystar, a global leader in the development and management of rental housing, as their property manager for Aster & Links, the Company’s two-building development in Sarasota, Florida.



The Aster & Links development project will feature two 10-story high-rise buildings and is will consist of 424 apartment homes, ranging from one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom townhome-style penthouses that cater to a variety of modern lifestyle preferences.

Aster & Links is intended to become a benchmark for elevated living, boasting over 900 parking spaces, including both garage and surface parking options, and will offer a comprehensive array of amenities, including a clubroom, fitness room, center courtyard with a heated saltwater pool, and an exceptional selection of rooftop amenities. The rooftop spaces will feature community rooms, private dining areas for exclusive events, outdoor grills, and comfortable seating, providing residents with picturesque views and a delightful retreat.

“We are thrilled to partner with Greystar as the property manager for Aster & Links,” said Brandon Lacoff, CEO of Belpointe OZ. “Greystar is a world-class real estate company with a proven track record of success in managing luxury apartment communities. We are confident that they will be the ideal partner to help us deliver on our vision for Aster & Links as a premier destination for residents and businesses in Sarasota.”

Aster & Links is set to become a vibrant hub for Sarasota’s commerce and community, offering a range of luxury residential and commercial spaces that blend urban convenience with contemporary design.

Aster & Links is currently anticipated to begin leasing in the first half of 2024.

“We are proud to partner with Belpointe OZ at Aster & Links to offer a resident experience with distinct style, unmatched amenities and personalized service,” Kelly Rayburn, Senior Director of Real Estate, Greystar, said. “This desirable downtown location has it all and creates a true live, work, play community. We look forward to welcoming prospective residents to pre-opening events in the new year to unveil this beautiful community.”

About Belpointe OZ

Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol “OZ,” and focused on identifying, acquiring, developing or redeveloping and managing commercial real estate located within “qualified opportunity zones” throughout the United States and its territories. Visit https://investors.belpointeoz.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond Belpointe OZ’s control. Therefore, Belpointe OZ cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Additional information on other potential factors that could affect Belpointe OZ’s results and other risks and uncertainties can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” or other similar headings found in documents Belpointe OZ files from time to time with the SEC, including Belpointe OZ’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Except as required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, Belpointe OZ does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

