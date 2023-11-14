ADDvantage Technologies Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the third quarter of 2023.



“We have taken proactive steps to reduce our fixed costs by $2 million this year in response to industry-wide headwinds in both segments,” commented Joe Hart, Chief Executive Officer. “Simultaneously, we are aggressively expanding our Fulton Technologies business into adjacent Broadband and Fixed Wireless construction and infrastructure markets where we can take advantage of established relationships, existing contracts and proven capabilities. This expansion shows significant promise, representing a more durable revenue stream that is more resistant to economic pressures. We are encouraged with the initial response to our Broadband initiatives and our backlog for fiber network construction has increased substantially over just a few short months.”

“In the interim, we are carefully managing costs to navigate the ongoing downturn in 5G-related build activity by the national wireless carriers,” continued Mr. Hart. “Construction is expected to pick back up in 2024 as wireless data consumption and network demand continues to climb at a positive rate.

“Our Telco Segment is also experiencing a start to increased monthly sales due to an increase in orders for Optical Transport equipment. Simultaneously, we have methodically reduced our Telco inventory levels by $1.8 million over the first nine months of the year in light of lower demand.”

Financial Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2023

Third quarter sales were $10.3 million, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 60% compared to $25.9 million last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $11.4 million in Telco revenue, and a decrease of $4.2 million in Wireless revenue.

Gross profit was $2.8 million, or 27% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $8.5 million, or 33.0% gross margin, for the same period last year. Operating expenses decreased $0.6 million, or 27%, to $1.7 million reflecting the previously announced cost-reduction initiatives. Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses include overhead, which consist of personnel, insurance, professional services, communication, and other cost categories, decreased $1.4 million or 31%, to $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $4.5 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the quarter was $2.7 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

Balance sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.6 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2022. Outstanding debt as of September 30, 2023 was $3.6 million.

As a result of continuing negative operating results, the Company is exploring obtaining other funding arrangements to supplement working capital and a replacement of its current accounts receivable factoring facility which matures December 17, 2023. Our unaudited financial statements include an explanatory paragraph related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in Note 2 to the Company’s financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements or to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com/ .

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,632 $ 2,552 Restricted cash 722 1,101 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $304 and $262, respectively 1,491 1,682 Unbilled revenue 1,232 5,005 Income tax receivable 102 102 Inventories, net of allowances of $4,118 and $3,871, respectively 7,788 9,563 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,313 1,399 Total current assets 14,280 21,404 Property and equipment, at cost: Machinery and equipment 5,568 5,542 Leasehold improvements 899 899 Total property and equipment, at cost 6,467 6,441 Less: Accumulated depreciation (3,761 ) (3,057 ) Net property and equipment 2,706 3,384 Right-of-use lease assets 814 1,540 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 470 709 Goodwill 58 58 Other assets 207 123 Total assets $ 18,535 $ 27,218





Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,777 $ 9,407 Accrued expenses 1,531 1,445 Deferred revenue 332 148 Notes payable 2,220 — Right-of-use lease obligations, current 757 1,204 Finance lease obligations, current 627 636 Other current liabilities 565 442 Total current liabilities 12,809 13,282 Right-of-use lease obligations, long-term 149 635 Finance lease obligations, long-term 790 1,254 Total liabilities 13,748 15,171 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 14,850,858 and 14,132,033 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 149 141 Paid in capital 3,625 2,585 Retained earnings 1,013 9,321 Total shareholders’ equity 4,787 12,047 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 18,535 $ 27,218





ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 10,341 $ 25,926 $ 37,148 $ 77,474 Cost of sales 7,502 17,383 27,620 55,026 Gross profit 2,839 8,543 9,528 22,448 Operating expenses 1,689 2,303 5,703 7,600 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,071 4,464 9,965 12,459 Depreciation and amortization expense 308 295 942 925 Gain on disposal of assets — 311 — 309 Income (loss) from operations (2,229 ) 1,792 (7,082 ) 1,773 Other expense: Other expense (158 ) (273 ) (491 ) (675 ) Interest expense (338 ) (36 ) (717 ) (134 ) Other expense, net (496 ) (309 ) (1,208 ) (809 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,725 ) 1,483 (8,290 ) 964 Income tax provision 2 — 18 — Net income (loss) $ (2,727 ) $ 1,483 $ (8,308 ) $ 964 Income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.60 ) $ 0.07 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic and diluted 14,256,869 13,638,162 13,882,628 13,302,410

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental, non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA as presented also excludes impairment charges for operating lease right-of-use assets and intangible assets including goodwill, stock compensation expense, other income, other expense, interest income and income from equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA is presented below because this metric is used by the financial community as a method of measuring our financial performance and of evaluating the market value of companies considered to be in similar businesses. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs.

The following table provides a reconciliation by segment of loss from operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, in thousands:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Wireless Telco Total Wireless Telco Total Income (loss) from operations $ (1,853 ) $ (376 ) $ (2,229 ) $ (202 ) $ 1,994 $ 1,792 Depreciation and amortization expense 188 120 308 174 121 295 Stock compensation expense (7 ) 72 65 78 72 150 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,672 ) $ (184 ) $ (1,856 ) $ 50 $ 2,187 $ 2,237 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Wireless Telco Total Wireless Telco Total Income (loss) from operations $ (5,617 ) $ (1,465 ) $ (7,082 ) $ (3,859 ) $ 5,632 $ 1,773 Depreciation and amortization expense 582 360 942 561 364 925 Stock compensation expense 283 380 663 234 266 500 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,752 ) $ (725 ) $ (5,477 ) $ (3,064 ) $ 6,262 $ 3,198



