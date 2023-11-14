Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

TOMI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane, stated, “During the third quarter of 2023, we continued to expand our sales channels and business development initiatives, collaborate with key customers, and diversify our product line to support our expanding customer base and increasing utilization of our SteraMist technology. While we saw a quarter over quarter decline in revenue, our revenue has grown over 5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, when compared to the prior year period.

“Subsequent to the close of the third quarter of 2023, we agreed to sell and issue convertible notes in a private placement in one or more closings up to an aggregate principal amount of $5,000,000. As of November 7, 2023, we sold and issued an aggregate of $2,600,000 to a group of institutional and accredited investors, most of whom are new investors in the company’s securities. The Notes contain no restrictive covenents or restrictions that may impose burdens or limitation on our operations. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, expansion of our existing Frederick facility and other general corporate purposes, including expanding our sales channels through the addition of distributors, outside sale representatives, internal sales staff, and external consultants.

“We continue to focus on expanding our sales channels and have made good progress this year in expanding our sales infrastructure both internally and through external partnerships, which positions us well as we close the current year and head into 2024.

We’ll continue to look to further build out our sales team and expand business development initiatives. We anticipate improved financial results in the fourth quarter and in 2024.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022

Total net revenue was $1,470,000 compared to $1,760,000.

Gross margin was 55% compared to 61%. The decrease in gross profit was attributable to product mix in sales.

Operating loss was ($901,000) compared to ($654,000).

Net loss was ($901,000) or ($0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($653,000) or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of ($807,000) compared to ($571,000). A table reconciling EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP financial measure is included with the Company’s financial information below.



Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022

Total net revenue was $5,827,000 compared to $5,527,000.

Gross margin was 59% compared to 62%. The decrease in gross profit was attributable to product mix in sales.

Operating loss was ($2,178,000) compared to ($2,176,000).

Net loss was ($2,177,000) or ($0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($2,175,000) or ($0.11) per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of ($1,746,000) compared to ($1,631,000). A table reconciling EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP financial measure is included with the Company’s financial information below.



Balance sheet highlights as of September 30, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $1.4 million.

Working capital was $6.9 million.

Shareholders’ equity was $9.5 million.



Recent Business Highlights:

Revenue for the nine months ended September 2023 was $5,827,000, which represents over 5% growth when compared to the prior year period.

SteraMist iHP Service revenue grew 59% quarter over quarter for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same prior year period.

Subsequent to the close of the third quarter of 2023, we issued a convertible note with an aggregate principal amount of $2,600,000 which will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Delivered three (3) applicator CES systems to Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard for implementation in their research and clinical lab located in Cambridge, MA.

Continued collaboration with Cellares to integrate SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology into a revolutionary new cell therapy manufacturing solution, the Cell Shuttle, designed and produced by Cellares.

Pfizer Rocky Mount engaged TOMI’s iHP service team to conduct emergency decontamination within their facility, which suffered substantial damage due to a tornado. TOMI continues to perform decontamination service twice a year at the Pfizer Rocky Mount facility.

Partnered with Colcom, Inc. to offer SteraMist iHP products as part of Colcom’s life sciences and healthcare portfolio of products. Colcom, Inc. is a trusted supplier of high-quality clinical and laboratory equipment with an established customer base and extensive expertise in the decontamination industry.

Entered into an agreement with Patty Olinger, the Founder of BEAMS, LLC who specializes in Public Health Preparedness. Patty is also a Director of Frontline Foundation dedicated to protecting American citizens from bioterror threats. In the past she was Assistant Vice President of the Office of Research Administration, and Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety Office of Emory University Hospital System and most recently the Executive Director of Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a division of ISSA. Patty will assist in strengthening and expanding the TOMI SteraMist Network and increasing business development in the commercial market. Patty Olinger brings over 20 years’ experience establishing executive strategic vision and direction of large institutions and companies spanning multiple industries, including higher education, not-for-profit, healthcare, consultancy, hospitality, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Entered into a sales representative agreement with Universal Disinfection to better facilitate growth in the European region in the commercial, aviation, and life science markets.

Entered into a business development consulting agreement with DAR, Inc., a company specializing in food safety and food processing spaces, to expand TOMI’s sales channels and customer bases in the food safety markets.

Introduced two new products, the SteraMist Hybrid and SteraMist Transport, to support superior disinfection decontamination solutions for our growing customer base.

Completed a study funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) which demonstrated SteraMist iHP as an effective treatment of deformed wing virus (DWV) contaminated hive substrates.

Attended and presented our SteraMist brand of products at the following tradeshows: The Experience Convention and Tradeshow, National Cancer Institute/Frederick Lab – Tech Showcase, NCAB AALAS Seminar, OR Manager, EMS World and Vizient Connections Summit.



Conference Call Information

TOMI will hold a conference call to discuss Third Quarter 2023 results at 4:30 p.m. ET today, November 14, 2023.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 545-0523 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference the participant access code 618115 or request the "TOMI Environmental Solutions third quarter earnings call." International callers please dial (973) 528-0016. To access the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of the TOMI website or register at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2262/49445.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until Tuesday, November 28, 2023, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use replay access code: 49445. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days on the company’s website, starting approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS Current Assets:



September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,410,697 $ 3,866,733 Accounts Receivable - net 2,368,043 2,772,340 Other Receivables 164,150 164,150 Inventories 4,481,644 4,495,999 Vendor Deposits 89,860 447,052 Prepaid Expenses 442,303 388,359 Total Current Assets 8,956,697 12,134,633 Property and Equipment – net 1,138,287 1,335,331 Other Assets: Intangible Assets – net 1,014,416 1,025,736 Operating Lease - Right of Use Asset 483,884 528,996 Other Assets 596,164 475,103 Total Other Assets 2,094,464 2,029,835 Total Assets $ 12,189,448 $ 15,499,799 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,248,936 $ 1,761,750 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 674,367 728,703 Deferred Revenue - 699,732 Current Portion of Long-Term Operating Lease 112,460 100,282 Total Current Liabilities 2,035,763 3,290,467 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-Term Operating Lease, Net of Current Portion 672,510 761,132 Total Long-Term Liabilities 672,510 761,132 Total Liabilities 2,708,273 4,051,599 Commitments and Contingencies



- - Shareholders’ Equity: Cumulative Convertible Series A Preferred Stock; par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 63,750 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 638 638 Cumulative Convertible Series B Preferred Stock; $1,000 stated value; 7.5% Cumulative dividend; 4,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock; par value $0.01 per share, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 19,823,955 and 19,763,855 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 198,240 197,640 Additional Paid-In Capital 57,882,792 57,673,559 Accumulated Deficit (48,600,495 ) (46,423,637 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 9,481,175 11,448,200 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 12,189,448 $ 15,499,799





TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales, net $ 1,470,019 $ 1,759,620 $ 5,826,890 $ 5,526,598 Cost of Sales 661,087 688,633 2,376,442 2,113,624 Gross Profit 808,932 1,070,987 3,450,448 3,412,974 Operating Expenses: Professional Fees 207,673 106,411 456,518 391,737 Depreciation and Amortization 93,929 82,619 273,265 247,662 Selling Expenses 283,054 365,054 1,160,752 1,271,788 Research and Development 76,339 118,182 220,587 254,608 Consulting Fees 44,355 43,012 188,722 145,757 General and Administrative 1,004,618 1,009,229 3,328,726 3,277,485 Total Operating Expenses 1,709,968 1,724,507 5,628,570 5,589,037 Loss from Operations (901,036 ) (653,520 ) (2,178,122 ) (2,176,063 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest Income 256 370 1,264 1,048 Total Other Income (Expense) 256 370 1,264 1,048 Loss before income taxes (900,780 ) (653,150 ) (2,176,858 ) (2,175,015 ) Provision for Income Taxes (Note 16) - - - - Net Loss $ (900,780 ) $ (653,150 ) $ (2,176,858 ) $ (2,175,015 ) Net income (loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 19,823,955 19,758,520 19,818,241 19,736,666 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 19,823,955 19,758,520 19,818,241 19,736,666

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (900,781 ) $ (653,150 ) $ (2,176,859 ) $ (2,175,015 ) Interest Income (256 ) (370 ) (1,264 ) (1,048 ) Depreciation and Amortization 93,929 82,619 273,265 247,662 Other - - - - EBITDA (Loss) $ (807,108 ) $ (570,901 ) $ (1,904,858 ) $ (1,928,401 ) Equity Compensation Expense - - 158,833 297,766 Other - - - - Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) $ (807,108 ) $ (570,901 ) $ (1,746,025 ) $ (1,630,635 ) Net revenue $ 1,470,019 $ 1,759,620 $ 5,826,890 $ 5,526,598 Adjusted EBITDA Margin -55 % -32 % -30 % -30 %

