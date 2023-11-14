Mobivity Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $1.6 million compared to $1.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • Gross profit margin improved to 29% compared to 4% in Q3 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding certain non-cash expenses, was ($2.1) million compared to ($2.3) million in Q3 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

  • Expanded the product offerings and addressable market of our Connected Rewards business by multiples.
  • Launched new programs that show predictable and repeatable growth with premier brand partners.
  • Optimized the structure of the business to fit the future of Mobivity.
Consolidated Financial Summaries
 
 Three months ended September 30,Nine months ended September 30,
(In Thousands)20232022$$%20232022$$%
Revenue1,633 1,890 (258)(14%)5,376 5,787 (411)(7%)
Gross profit472 84 387 461%1,777 4,184 (2,407)(58%)
Gross profit margin29%4%N/A  33%28%N/A 
Operating expenses4,000 2,739 1,567 57%9,549 7,819 1,730 22%
Loss from operations(3,528)(2,655)(1,180)44%(7,772)(6,216)(1,556)25%
Net loss(3,778)(2,849)(1,189)42%(8,529)(6,734)(1,795)27%
Adjusted EBITDA *(2,082)(2,344)263 (11%)(5,209)(4,867)(343)7%
                 

Conference Call
Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. ET on November 14, 2023.

Date:   Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) 
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-888-886-7786
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-416-764-8658
   
Please Reference Conference ID: 18371223

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1643433&tp_key=ed00baea12. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on November 14, 2023 at approximately 7:15 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1- 412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 18371223. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non- GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non- GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity
Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of offers and promotions through its Recurrency platform, building large, owned audiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 September 30,
2023
 December 31,
2022
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS       
Current assets       
Cash$457,934  $426,740 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $24,381 and $34,446, respectively 373,980   1,081,183 
Other current assets 241,424   195,017 
Total current assets 1,073,338   1,702,940 
Right to use lease assets 825,041   981,896 
Intangible assets and software development costs, net 78,244   194,772 
Other assets 118,215   137,917 
TOTAL ASSETS$2,094,838  $3,017,525 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable$3,492,562  $3,412,612 
Accrued interest 653,431   443,448 
Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 111,610   569,347 
Deferred revenue and customer deposits 218,552   902,727 
Related party notes payable, net - current maturities 2,191,875   2,711,171 
Notes payable, net - current maturities 14,363   32,617 
Operating lease liability, current 269,815   251,665 
Other current liabilities 15,505   49,541 
Total current liabilities 6,967,713   8,373,128 
        
Non-current liabilities       
Related party notes payable, net - long term 3,461,472   2,481,290 
Notes payable, net - long term 29,432   31,092 
Operating lease liability 731,764   936,924 
Total non-current liabilities 4,222,668   3,449,306 
Total liabilities 11,190,381   11,822,434 
        
Stockholders' deficit       
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 67,949,709 and 61,311,155, shares issued and outstanding 67,950   61,311 
Equity payable 100,862   324,799 
Additional paid-in capital 117,138,356   108,806,353 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 22,227   (100,963)
Accumulated deficit (126,424,938)  (117,896,409)
Total stockholders' deficit (9,095,543)  (8,804,909)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT$2,094,838  $3,017,525 
        


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
September 30,
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenues               
Revenues$1,633,071  $1,890,437  $5,375,724  $5,787,168 
Cost of revenues 1,160,880   1,806,022  $3,598,661   4,183,719 
Gross profit 472,191   84,415   1,777,063   1,603,449 
     
Operating expenses    
General and administrative 2,292,623   983,428   4,907,882   3,088,588 
Sales and marketing 708,398   614,600   2,002,529   1,778,371 
Engineering, research, and development 968,546   784,804   2,507,264   2,360,863 
Impairment of intangible asset    238,143      238,143 
Depreciation and amortization 30,418   118,317   130,902   353,050 
Total operating expenses 3,999,985   2,739,292   9,548,577   7,819,015 
     
Loss from operations (3,527,794)  (2,654,877)  (7,771,514)  (6,215,566)
     
Other income/(expense)    
Loss of settlement of debt       (10,857)   
Interest expense (237,376)  (193,501)  (720,265)  (520,454)
Settlement Losses (13,000)     (25,500)   
Foreign currency gain (102)  (339)  (393)  2,470 
Total other income/(expense) (250,478)  (193,840)  (757,015)  (517,984)
Loss before income taxes (3,778,272)  (2,848,717)  (8,528,529)  (6,733,550)
Income tax expense           
Net loss (3,778,272)  (2,848,717)  (8,528,529)  (6,733,550)
Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax    
Foreign currency translation adjustments 91,825   (76,228)  123,190   (76,862)
Comprehensive loss$(3,686,447) $(2,924,945) $(8,405,339) $(6,810,412)
Net loss per share:    
Basic and Diluted (0.06)  (0.05)  (0.13)  (0.12)
Weighted average number of shares:    
Basic and Diluted 66,785,952   60,297,083   64,878,021   58,544,432 
                


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measure to Non-GAAP Measure
 
 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
(In Thousands) 2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net loss (3,778)  (2,849)  (8,529)  (6,734)
Stock-based compensation 1,429   193   2,468   994 
Depreciation & amortization 30   118   131   353 
Interest expense 237   194   720   520 
Adjusted EBITDA (2,082)  (2,344)  (5,209)  (4,867)
                