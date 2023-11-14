Stryve Foods, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Improved Adj. EBITDA Loss by 35.0% Year-over-Year

Retail Dollar Sales Growth of 21.0% Year-over-Year in Measured Channels1

46.8% Year-over-Year Reduction in YTD Operating Expenses Shows Transformation Progress

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today reports financial and operating results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company’s products in the aggregate continue to outperform the category in measured channels. The most recent 24-week SPINS data reflects meaningful year-over-year improvement in measured channels with retail dollar sales increasing 21.0%, total distribution points expanding 9.9%, and equivalized price-mix improving 16.4%1. These metrics are derived from check-out register scan data and management believes they are indicative that the Company’s strategy is resonating with consumers and retailers alike.

Chris Boever, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with the progress we are making on our transformation and the improved foundation we have built. We have made tremendous strides in our cost structure, cash management, pricing, and operating model. In addition, we have significantly improved our quality and are now progressing with our growth plans, inclusive of brand positioning and packaging. The response from the retailer community has been positive, further energizing my enthusiasm to deliver on our growth potential. Our simplification initiative includes streamlining our portfolio, a component of which includes SKU rationalization and packaging refresh. I’m excited to share that work is nearing completion as we transition to the new packaging. While early, indicators reflect a significant improvement in retail velocity in response to the new packaging.

Further, as I have consistently stated, total points of distribution will be a key metric of progress and a leading indicator for growth. I am pleased to share that our distribution points are growing at 13.4% in the most recent 12-week data2. In addition, in the coming weeks we expect to announce several new customer wins as well as expansions with existing customers all of which would be incremental growth in distribution,” Boever remarked.

Alex Hawkins, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We have reduced our total operating expenses by 31.4% in the third quarter, resulting in a 23.1% improvement in our operating loss despite the lower, rationalized, sales volume when compared to the prior year period. In addition, we have managed our inventory levels down by approximately $2.1 million from Q2’23, further evidence of our improved management of cash, positively contributing to cash flow from operations. We have and will continue to opportunistically raise funds through the utilization of our ATM facility to support our liquidity. Also, I am pleased to share that we have worked closely with our lenders and that as of this month, we have increased our ability to utilize previously untapped borrowing capacity on our line of credit, thereby creating additional near-term liquidity for the business,” Hawkins concluded.

Boever continued, “We have rebuilt the entire organization in a short period of time, streamlining and prioritizing the value drivers. We are positioned, better than ever, to capitalize on the consumer benefits of our brands. Our points of difference are on-trend and as we reach scale, combined with the significantly improved operating model and cost structure, we will deliver a profitable business in the near future.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $4.2 million, compared to $6.2 million in the year-ago quarter, down 32.3%. Net sales declined primarily due to the Company’s discontinuation of non-profitable accounts, rationalization of low-quality revenue, which included the discontinuation of slow-moving and margin losing items. Further, last year’s third quarter period was benefited by a non-normal increase in shipments as the business caught up from network-wide out-of-stocks attributable to the execution challenges the Company encountered during the second quarter of 2022. This catch-up dynamic did not exist in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit of $0.6 million, or 13.3% of net sales, compared to gross profit of $1.4 million in the 2022 third quarter. The decline is primarily attributable to lower volumes leading to under absorption of costs in the Company’s manufacturing facilities. Also contributing to the decline is the liquidation sales of rationalized, obsolete, and slow-moving inventory in the quarter.

Operating loss of ($3.7) million, compared to operating loss of ($4.8) million in the 2022 third quarter.

Announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of the Company’s issues and outstanding Class A and Class V common stock that was effective July 14, 2023.

Interest expense of $1.1 million for the 2023 third quarter includes approximately $0.5 million of non-cash interest expense related to the accounting treatment of the warrants connected to the promissory notes issued on April 19, 2023.

Net loss of ($4.8) million, or ($2.14) per share, compared to a net loss of ($5.0) million, or ($2.40) per share, in the 2022 third quarter.

Adjusted loss per share 3 of ($1.66) for the third quarter of 2023, which compares favorably to adjusted loss per share of ($2.21) for the year-ago period.

of ($1.66) for the third quarter of 2023, which compares favorably to adjusted loss per share of ($2.21) for the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA loss3 of ($2.5) million for the 2023 third quarter, compared to ($3.9) million in the prior year quarter.

First Nine Months 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $14.8 million, compared to $24.5 million in the year-ago comparable period. Net sales declined primarily due to the Company’s discontinuation of non-profitable accounts, rationalization of low-quality revenue, which included the discontinuation of slow-moving and lower margin items.

Gross profit of $2.6 million, or 17.3% of net sales, compared to negative gross profit of ($1.9) million in the 2022 period.

Operating loss of ($11.3) million, compared to operating loss of ($27.9) million in the 2022 period.

Interest expense of $2.5 million for the 2023 first nine months includes approximately $0.9 million of non-cash interest expense related to the accounting treatment of the warrants connected to the promissory notes issued on April 19, 2023.

Net loss of ($13.7) million, or ($6.41) per share, compared to a net loss of ($28.6) million, or ($14.05) per share, in the 2022 nine-month period.

Adjusted loss per share 3 of ($5.44) for the nine months of 2023, which compares favorably to adjusted loss per share of ($11.60) for the prior year period.

of ($5.44) for the nine months of 2023, which compares favorably to adjusted loss per share of ($11.60) for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA loss3 of ($8.4) million for the 2023 nine months, compared to ($21.6) million in the prior year period.



1 Source: SPINS data for the 24-week period ending October 8th, 2023.

2 Source: SPINS data for the 12-week period ending October 8th, 2023.

3 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled to GAAP below.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. To access the call live by phone, dial (888) 886-7789 or (416) 764-8658 and ask for the Stryve Foods call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through November 28, 2023, by calling (844) 512-2921 and using passcode ID:148214195. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.stryve.com/news-events.

Stryve Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) For The Three Months

Ended September 30, For The Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) SALES, net $ 4,180 $ 6,170 $ 14,823 $ 24,537 COST OF GOODS SOLD (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) 3,624 4,786 12,253 26,454 GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 556 1,384 2,570 (1,917 ) OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 1,771 2,641 5,518 12,873 Operations expense 326 1,085 1,465 3,664 Salaries and wages 1,572 1,940 5,205 8,035 Depreciation and amortization expense 552 518 1,656 1,466 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (11 ) (50 ) (11 ) (74 ) Total operating expenses 4,210 6,134 13,833 25,964 OPERATING LOSS (3,654 ) (4,750 ) (11,263 ) (27,881 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest expense (1,121 ) (190 ) (2,484 ) (559 ) Change in fair value of Private Warrants 1 15 20 100 Other expense 2 (43 ) (5 ) (259 ) Total other (expense) income (1,118 ) (218 ) (2,469 ) (718 ) NET LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (4,772 ) (4,968 ) (13,732 ) (28,599 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7 1 (2 ) 37 NET LOSS $ (4,779 ) $ (4,969 ) $ (13,730 ) $ (28,636 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (2.14 ) $ (2.40 ) $ (6.41 ) $ (14.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 2,237,211 2,066,130 2,143,336 2,037,895





Stryve Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalent $ 226 $ 623 Accounts receivable, net 3,046 2,488 Inventory, net 6,273 8,259 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,018 1,551 Total current assets 10,563 12,921 Property and equipment, net 7,491 8,817 Right of use asset, net 4,713 5,010 Goodwill 8,450 8,450 Intangible asset, net 4,180 4,362 TOTAL ASSETS $ 35,397 $ 39,560 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 3,971 $ 3,010 Accrued expenses 2,407 1,727 Current portion of lease liability 350 328 Line of credit, net of debt issuance costs 2,754 1,046 Promissory notes payable, net of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,580 - Promissory notes payable due to related parties, net of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,015 - Current portion of long-term debt and other short-term borrowings 736 969 Total current liabilities 12,813 7,080 Long-term debt, net of current portion, net of debt issuance costs 3,520 3,697 Lease liability, net of current portion 4,468 4,734 Financing obligation - related party operating lease 7,500 7,500 Deferred tax liability, net 2 2 Deferred stock compensation liability 358 90 Warrant liability 1 21 TOTAL LIABILITIES 29,662 23,124 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 12) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock - $0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 1,968,482 and 1,714,973 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Class V common stock - $0.0001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 405,313 and 419,941 shares issued and outstanding - - Additional paid-in-capital 136,717 133,688 Accumulated deficit (130,982 ) (117,252 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,735 16,436 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 35,397 $ 39,560





Stryve Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (13,731 ) $ (28,636 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 1,474 1,284 Amortization of intangible assets 182 182 Amortization of debt issuance costs 223 - Amortization of debt discount 881 - Amortization of right-of-use asset 297 149 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (10 ) (74 ) Prepaid media reserve - 1,489 Bad debt expense 199 323 Stock based compensation expense 948 810 Change in fair value of Private Warrants (20 ) (100 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (756 ) 434 Inventory 1,985 (1,711 ) Vendor deposits - 4 Prepaid media spend - 46 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 533 (64 ) Accounts payable 961 (554 ) Accrued liabilities 680 1,000 Operating lease obligations (244 ) (116 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (6,398 ) $ (25,534 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for purchase of equipment (150 ) (2,322 ) Cash received for sale of equipment 11 41 Net cash used in investing activities $ (139 ) $ (2,281 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES PIPE capital raise - 32,311 Exercise of Prefunded Warrants - 1 Post closing adjustment of Business Combination Agreement - (238 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net 1,016 - Borrowings on long-term debt - 3,940 Repayments on long-term debt (121 ) (4,989 ) Borrowings on related party debt 1,175 - Borrowings on short-term debt 16,556 1,136 Repayments on short-term debt (12,269 ) (2,000 ) Debt issuance costs (176 ) (209 ) Deferred offering costs (39 ) - Payments in lieu of fractional shares in connection with the reverse stock split (2 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities $ 6,140 $ 29,952 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (397 ) 2,137 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 623 2,217 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 226 $ 4,354 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 1,160 $ 402 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITY: Non-cash commercial premium finance borrowing $ 843 $ 1,013 Issuance of warrants in connection with debt instrument $ 1,375 $ -





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

Stryve uses non-GAAP financial information and believes it is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in operating results, and provide additional insight on how the management team evaluates the business. Stryve’s management team uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share to make operating and strategic decisions, evaluate performance and comply with indebtedness related reporting requirements. Below are details on this non-GAAP measure and the non-GAAP adjustments that the management team makes in the definition of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share. Stryve believes this non-GAAP measure should be considered along with net income (loss), the most closely related GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation between EBITDA and net income (loss) is below: