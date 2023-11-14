FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2023, vs. Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:

  • Total fundings increased 10.7% to $28.9 million from $26.1 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 10.8% from $15.7 to $14.0 million, loan participations decreasing 99.3% from $10.4 million to $77 thousand, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $14.8 million  
  • Total net lease and loan revenues and fees increased 20.3% to $31.4 million from $26.1 million  
  • Gross profit increased 164.1% to $16.9 million from $6.4 million  
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 389.7 to $8.4 million compared to ($2.9) million  
  • Net income of 940 thousand compared with net loss of $6.3 million  
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(129) thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($6.9) million, or ($0.32) per diluted share

Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023, vs. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:

  • Total fundings increased 6.0% to $85.0 million from $80.2 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 19.3% from $51.9 million to $41.9 million, loan participations decreased 98.6% from $28.3 million to $397 thousand, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $42.7 million  
  • Total net lease and loan revenues and fees decreased 5.3% to $86.7 million from $91.6 million  
  • Gross profit increased 16.8% to $38.9 million from $33.3 million  
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 344.1% to $15.1 million compared to $3.4 million  
  • Net loss of $4.6 million compared with net income of $5.7 million  
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.6 million, or $(0.35) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Conference call

Date: Wednesday November 15, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: (877) 407-2988
International callers: +1 (201) 389-0923

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=As6vTenB

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link:

https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13730035&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  For the three months ended
September  30,		  For the nine months ended
September  30,		 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
             
Revenues:            
Lease revenues and fees, net $21,082,199  $24,512,086  $68,703,201  $82,746,874 
Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value  10,304,247   1,629,365   18,001,057   8,897,964 
Total revenues  31,386,446   26,141,451   86,704,258   91,644,838 
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  13,061,958   18,746,897   42,893,163   56,114,813 
Loan origination costs and fees  1,389,107   1,027,097   4,878,158   2,256,838 
Marketing  1,671,137   2,393,185   4,258,904   8,178,120 
Salaries and benefits  3,231,100   2,820,033   8,933,998   8,799,395 
Operating expenses  6,080,725   5,702,800   17,666,366   17,124,288 
Total costs and expenses  25,434,027   30,690,012   78,630,589   92,473,454 
                 
Operating income/ (loss)  5,952,419   (4,548,561)  8,073,669   (828,616)
                 
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs  (4,746,801)  (3,030,142)  (13,846,685)  (7,336,048)
Income/ (loss) before income taxes  1,205,618   (7,578,703)  (5,773,016)  (8,164,664)
(Loss)/ benefit from income taxes  (265,517)  1,298,269   1,185,247   13,892,516 
Net income/ (loss)  940,101   (6,280,434)  (4,587,769)  5,727,852 
                 
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares  (1,069,456)  (609,778)  (3,034,182)  (1,829,332)
Net (loss)/ income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $(129,355)  (6,890,212)  (7,621,951)  3,898,520 
                 
Basic and diluted (loss)/ income per common share:                
Basic $(0.01) $(0.32) $(0.35) $0.18 
Diluted $(0.01) $(0.32) $(0.35) $0.17 
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:                
Basic  21,716,852   21,681,853   21,740,027   21,611,879 
Diluted  21,716,852   21,681,853   21,740,027   22,403,447 


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2023  2022 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $5,732,483  $6,051,713 
Restricted cash  5,326   121,636 
Lease receivables, net  41,421,040   35,540,043 
Loan receivables at fair value  31,679,882   32,932,504 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  2,839,591   3,489,136 
Lease merchandise, net  23,596,608   31,550,441 
Total current assets  105,274,930   109,685,473 
         
Property and equipment, net  9,011,047   8,086,862 
Right of use asset, net  1,281,918   1,406,270 
Intangible assets, net  13,833,595   15,162,349 
Other assets, net  1,809,511   1,934,728 
Deferred tax asset, net  13,206,051   12,013,828 
Total assets $144,417,052  $148,289,510 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $4,010,544  $6,511,943 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  603,838   310,820 
Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest  192,009   1,209,455 
Accrued expenses  2,834,954   3,988,093 
Lease liability - current portion  236,628   208,001 
Total current liabilities  7,877,973   12,228,312 
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $141,148 at September 30, 2023 and $352,252 at December 31, 2022  86,063,852   80,847,748 
Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $764,651 at September 30, 2023 and $0 at December 31, 2022 and net of current portion  9,985,349   10,750,000 
Promissory note related to acquisition, net of discount of $987,313 at September 30, 2023 and $1,165,027 at December 31, 2022  3,191,272   3,158,471 
Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $102,580 at September 30, 2023  7,310,025   - 
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition  -   8,703,684 
Lease liabilities, net of current portion  1,386,769   1,566,622 
Total liabilities  115,815,240   117,254,837 
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value  851,660   851,660 
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value  21,952,000   21,952,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,752,304 shares at September 30, 2023 and 21,750,804 shares at December 31, 2022  2,176   2,176 
Treasury shares, at cost – 100,775 shares at September 30, 2023  (100,225)  - 
Additional paid in capital  42,074,553   39,819,420 
Accumulated deficit  (36,178,352)  (31,590,583)
Total stockholders’ equity  28,601,812   31,034,673 
  $144,417,052  $148,289,510 


Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 are as follows:

  Three months ended
September 30,		       
  2023  2022  $ Change  % Change 
Gross Profit:            
Gross lease billings and fees $31,266,666  $38,580,116  $(7,313,450)  (19.0)
Provision for doubtful accounts  (10,038,122)  (15,075,109)  5,036,987   (33.4)
Gain  / (loss) on sale of lease receivables  (146,345)  1,007,079   (1,153,424)  (114.5)
Net lease billing and fees $21,082,199  $24,512,086  $(3,429,887)  (14.0)
Loan revenues and fees  3,208,920   6,025,786   (2,816,866)  (46.7)
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable  7,095,327   (4,396,421)  11,491,748   (261.4)
Net loan revenues $10,304,247  $1,629,365  $8,674,882   532.4 
Total revenues $31,386,446  $26,141,451  $5,244,995   20.1 
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  (13,061,958)  (18,746,897)  5,684,939   (30.3)
Loans origination costs and fees  (1,389,107)  (1,027,097)  (362,010)  35.2 
Gross profit $16,935,381  $6,367,457  $10,567,924   166.0 
Gross profit margin  54%  24%        


  Three months ended
September 30,		       
  2023  2022  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net income/ (loss) $940,101  $(6,280,434) $7,220,535   (115.0)
Income taxes  265,517   (1,298,269)  1,563,786   (120.5)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  194,682   56,283   138,399   245.9 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition  59,238   -   59,238     
Other amortization and depreciation  1,964,229   1,244,267   719,962   57.9 
Interest expense  4,492,881   2,973,859   1,519,022   51.1 
Stock-based compensation  471,819   387,298   84,521   21.8 
Adjusted EBITDA $8,388,467  $(2,916,996) $11,305,463   (387.6)


Key performance metrics for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

  Nine months ended
September 30,		       
  2023  2022  $ Change  % Change 
Gross Profit:         
Gross lease billings and fees $98,023,406  $117,774,390  $(19,750,984)  (16.8)
Provision for doubtful accounts  (32,123,950)  (42,639,102)  10,515,152   (24.7)
Gain on sale of lease receivables  2,803,745   7,611,586   (4,807,841)  (63.2)
Net lease billing and fees $68,703,201  $82,746,874  $(14,043,673)  (17.0)
Loan revenues and fees  11,742,778   10,836,534   906,244   8.4 
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable  6,258,279   (1,938,570)  8,196,849   (422.8)
Net loan revenues $18,001,057  $8,897,964  $9,103,093   102.4 
Total revenues $86,704,258  $91,644,838  $(4,940,580)  (5.4)
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  (42,893,163)  (56,114,813)  13,221,650   (23.6)
Loans origination costs and fees  (4,878,158)  (2,256,838)  (2,621,320)  116.2 
Gross profit $38,932,937  $33,273,187  $5,659,750   17.0 
Gross profit margin  45%  36%        


  Nine months ended
September 30,		       
  2023  2022  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net (loss)/ income $(4,587,769) $5,727,852  $(10,315,621)  (180.1)
Income taxes  (1,185,247)  (13,892,516)  12,707,269   (91.5)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  376,857   163,169   213,688   131.0 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition  177,714   -   177,714     
Other amortization and depreciation  5,674,931   3,303,590   2,371,341   71.8 
Interest expense  13,292,114   7,172,879   6,119,235   85.4 
Stock-based compensation  1,336,367   950,003   386,364   40.7 
Adjusted EBITDA $15,084,967  $3,424,977  $11,659,990   340.4 

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

