Clairvest Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) today reported results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. (All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Highlights

September 30, 2023 book value was $1,181.0 million or $78.61 per share compared with $1,225.0 million or $81.54 per share as at June 30, 2023

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $44.0 million or $2.93 per share

Net loss for the six months ended September 30, 2023 was $24.5 million or $1.63 per share

Clairvest and Clairvest Equity Partners VI (“CEP VI”) made an equity investment in Mountain Land Physical Therapy (“Mountain Land PT”)

Clairvest and CEP VI invested in NexTech Solutions (“NexTech”)

Clairvest and CEP VI completed the sale of Arrowhead Environmental Partners (“Arrowhead”), realizing a 12.2x multiple of invested capital

Clairvest completed the fundraising of Clairvest Equity Partners VII (“CEP VII”) at its US$1.2 billion hard cap

Subsequent to quarter end, Clairvest repurchased for cancellation 340,100 shares from a passive shareholder for a total cost of $25.2 million

Clairvest’s book value was $1,181.0 million or $78.61 per share as at September 30, 2023, compared with $1,225.0 million or $81.54 per share as at June 30, 2023. The decrease in book value for the quarter was attributable to a net loss for the quarter of $44.0 million, or $2.93 per share. A downward change to the value of our gaming investment serving the India market drove the decline. The change in value was the result of new rules imposed by the Government of India with respect to the rate and method of taxation on online gaming. For the six months ended September 30, 2023, the net loss was $24.5 million, or $1.63 per share. The net loss for the quarter and for six months were primarily driven by a net decrease in the valuation of Clairvest’s private equity investment portfolio over the corresponding period.

In July 2023, and as previously announced in the first quarter press release, Clairvest together with CEP VI made a US$21.7 million equity investment in Mountain Land PT, an outpatient physical therapy business in the Mountain West region of the United States. Clairvest’s portion of the investment was US$5.9 million (C$7.8 million).

In July 2023, and as previously announced in the first quarter press release, Clairvest together with CEP VI made a US$21.4 million equity investment in NexTech, a defense contractor providing technology integration services to support U.S. Department of Defense missions. Clairvest’s portion of the investment was US$5.8 million (C$7.7 million).

In August 2023, and as previously announced in the first quarter press release, Clairvest and CEP VI completed the sale of Arrowhead. At closing, Clairvest and CEP VI received cash proceeds totalling US$131.4 million. Clairvest’s portion of the proceeds was US$35.6 million. Clairvest realized a 12.2x multiple of invested capital and an IRR of 128% on the investment in Arrowhead over 38 months.

In August 2023, and as previously announced in the first quarter press release, Clairvest completed the fundraising of CEP VII, a successor fund of CEP VI, at the US$1.2 billion hard cap, with commitments of US$900 million from third party investors and US$300 million from Clairvest. At this time, Clairvest will continue to complete its investment program with CEP VI prior to the commencement of CEP VII.

“We are in a period of economic uncertainty, a volatile geopolitical environment, higher interest rates and inflation. In addition, as we saw this past quarter, we are also subject to adverse changes in government policy. As our approach centers around partnering with entrepreneurs to build great businesses, we are cognizant of these risks, use prudent leverage and work collaboratively with our partners during challenging times. We are excited to have raised CEP VII, especially at a time like today, allowing us to uncover new opportunities at reasonable valuations in our chosen domains,” said Ken Rotman, CEO & Managing Director of Clairvest.

Subsequent to quarter end, Clairvest repurchased for cancellation 340,100 of its common shares at a price of $74.00 per share, or a total cost of $25.2 million, from a passive shareholder.

Summary of Financial Results – Unaudited

Financial Results

Quarter ended

Six months ended

September 30

September 30

2023 2022 2023 2022 ($000’s, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $ Net investment loss (46,762 ) (12,488 ) (22,293 ) (23,509 ) Net carried interest from Clairvest Equity Partners III and IV 1,212 5,588 1,803 5,003 Distributions, interest income, dividends and fees 14,311 78,657 26,120 87,260 Total expenses, excluding income taxes 20,233 22,953 36,064 33,529 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) (43,968 ) 40,084 (24,506 ) 28,746 Basic and fully diluted net income (loss) per share (2.93 ) 2.66 (1.63 ) 1.91





Financial Position

September 30 March 31, 2023 2023 ($000’s, except share information and per share amounts) $ $ Total assets 1,355,622 1,429,651 Total cash, cash equivalents, temporary investments and restricted cash 350,100 390,832 Carried interest from Clairvest Equity Partners III and IV 51,117 49,314 Corporate investments(1) 862,149 891,709 Total liabilities 174,578 211,924 Management participation from Clairvest Equity Partners III and IV 40,204 38,365 Book value(2) 1,181,044 1,217,727 Common shares outstanding 15,024,001 15,024,001 Book value per share(2) 78.61 81.05

(1) Includes carried interest of $150,386 (March 31: $151,161) and management participation of $108,735 (March 31: $112,280) from Clairvest Equity Partners V and VI, and $90,668 (March 31: $102,256) in cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments held by Clairvest’s acquisition entities.

(2) Book value is a Non-IFRS measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities.

Clairvest’s second quarter fiscal 2024 financial statements and MD&A are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the Clairvest website at www.clairvest.com.

About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.3 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 64 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

