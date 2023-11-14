Glass Curtain Wall Market Size To Reach $106.2 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Glass Curtain Wall Market could cross a valuation of USD 106.2 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, with an increasing number of prominent companies broadening their glass curtain wall portfolio by means of product innovations and launches, the market is anticipated to experience substantial growth.



In October 2023, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, a Dallas-based global provider of architectural glass, metal, and hardware, introduced the Reliance-TC LT, expanding its existing line of curtain wall solutions. This new product is a high-performance curtain wall known for its lightweight design, cost competitiveness, and suitability for IECC Zones 4-8. With a U-factor level of 0.29, it offers superior thermal insulation, especially against varying weather conditions in the U.S. and Canada. The Reliance-TC LT from OBE sets new benchmarks in this category, elevating industry standards for double-pane curtain walls. The growing trend toward sustainable and energy-efficient building designs will further stimulate the glass curtain wall demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6547



Double glazed curtain wall to gain popularity



Double glazed glass curtain wall market could exhibit a decent growth rate over 2023-2032, claims the report. Double glazing, with its insulating properties, significantly enhances energy efficiency and noise reduction in buildings. This feature is particularly appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and developers aiming to meet stringent energy standards. As sustainability and comfort become more critical in construction, the glass curtain wall sales, incorporating double glazed glass, will record an upward trend.

Steel framed glass curtain to witness increased sales

Steel framed glass curtain segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2023 to 2032, as per the report. The durability and structural integrity of steel make it an ideal choice for supporting large glass facades. Steel-framed curtain walls offer sleek and modern aesthetics, allowing architects to create striking designs with expansive glass surfaces. As design trends continue to embrace transparency and open spaces, the glass curtain wall market outlook from steel frames will continue to strengthen in the construction and architecture sectors.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/6547



Europe to witness a high revenue share

Europe glass curtain wall industry will register a robust CAGR from 2023 to 2032. A growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in building design has propelled the demand for curtain walls with advanced thermal properties and daylight optimization. For instance, buildings like "The Crystal" in London showcase this trend with their extensive use of glass curtain walls to minimize energy consumption. Additionally, the European architectural landscape is characterized by innovative and iconic structures like the "Louvre Abu Dhabi" in France, featuring intricate glass curtain walls, demonstrating a strong preference for modern, transparent facades. Besides, a push for eco-friendly construction and the integration of renewable energy sources will favor industry growth in Europe.

Glass Curtain Wall Market Players

Prominent enterprises participating in the glass curtain wall market include Benson Industries, Kawneer Company, Enclos Corp, Josef Gartner GmbH, Yuanda China Holdings, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Viracon, Vistawall International, Pilkington North America, Guardian Glass, Vitro Architectural Glass, and C.R. Laurence Co., Inc. among others. Enterprises within the glass curtain wall market are engaged in innovation, improvement, and the introduction of superior products to bolster customer satisfaction and fortify their market presence.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.