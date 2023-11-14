Northlands College Adds Transformational Initiatives: Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre and Northlands College Partnership Brings New Adult Education Opportunities

LA RONGE, Saskatchewan, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northlands College transformational initiatives, part of its 2023-2028 Strategic Plan is on course to become the "College of Choice for Northerners." Here’s why.

Northland College Opens New Culture Centre at Creighton Campus, inspiring cultural learning and diverse traditions, education, and community engagement.

The Sask Dlc partnership bring Free High School Education to 200 plus Adults in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District. Students after completing Grade 12 can complete the prerequisites and access post-secondary training.

New Elders-in-Residence, Margaret Rose McIntyre and Ron Ratte will enrich the college's cultural fabric, fostering deeper connections with Indigenous communities. From the English River First Nation (ERFN) at Patuanak, Saskatchewan, Margaret's strong Denesuline' values (fluency in Denesuline) combined with Lac La Ronge Indian Band member Ron Ratte's extensive experience within fields of Justice, Policing, and Mental Health will expand students/learners opportunities in their career choices.

Canoe Campus opened a unique, state-of-the-art Learning Hub, featuring a "one-stop shop" for students/learners for access to numeracy, literacy, and writing support, including digital skills development resources. Best of all – it's delivered in a warm and inclusive environment thoughtfully designed to encourage collaboration and inspiration among learners and educators.

A forward thinking and highly diverse President & CEO Karsten Henriksen brings an edgy and new leadership approach that welcomes diversity (as part of the LGBTQ+ community) and delivers transformational improvements. Always raising the bar and going above and beyond the call of duty, Karsten volunteered to be the first dental patient for a cleaning/checkup within Northlands College Dental Therapy program.

Professional Development: The Learning Hub offers faculty members diverse ranges of professional development opportunities year-round to enhance digital skills and options for in-person sessions, access through Moodle, and virtual engagement via the newest Metaverse Campus.

Metaverse Campus - One of the First Virtual Campuses to be offering in all of Canada.



About Northlands College

Northlands College is Saskatchewan's Northern College, that empowers learners and fosters innovation. As a leading educational institution in Northern Saskatchewan, we are committed to providing diverse academic opportunities in the fields of Flexible Learning, University Studies, Health & Wellness, and Technology and Trades.

