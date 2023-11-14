NeuroOne® Appoints Medtech Executive Christopher R. Volker as Chief Operating Officer and Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Volker strengthens existing management team in areas of commercialization, business development, and reimbursement



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced today that it has appointed medtech executive Christopher R. Volker as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Volker joins NeuroOne from Abbott Laboratories which acquired Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in April 2023. Mr. Volker held the role of Vice President and General Manager of International at Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., where he had direct responsibility for international commercial expansion, including therapy development and driving sales growth from $0 to over $5 million per quarter. Prior to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Mr. Volker held executive leadership roles at St. Jude Medical, which was also acquired by Abbott, where he led corporate development, global strategic market research and health economics & reimbursement strategy across all of St. Jude Medical's business units as well as held executive responsibilities for human resources for the Cardiovascular Division. He began his career in healthcare and technology investment banking where he gained expertise in M&A, strategic planning, asset sales, and growth equity investments. Mr. Volker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. John’s University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Volker commented, “I am thrilled to join the talented NeuroOne team and look forward to helping build broad awareness of the Company’s exciting unique electrode platform, with better tools for physicians to treat patients suffering from a variety of debilitating neurological conditions.”

Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne, commented, “Chris’ appointment further strengthens our executive leadership team and deepens our capabilities as we build for future commercial growth and expansion into other clinical applications. We are excited to benefit from his broad experience in business development, commercial expansion, finance and health economics, and reimbursement.”

NeuroOne also announced that, on November 9, 2023, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved an equity award under the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation 2021 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), as a material inducement to one individual entering into employment with the Company. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.

In connection with entering into employment with NeuroOne, Mr. Volker, who was not previously an employee or director of NeuroOne, received an option to purchase 324,560 shares of the Company’s common stock. The option award has an exercise price of $1.32 per share, the closing price of NeuroOne’s common stock on November 10, 2023, the date of the grant. The option has a ten-year term and vests as to 25% on the first anniversary of Mr. Volker’s start date, with the remaining shares vesting in equal monthly installments on the last day of each month over the next 36 month following the first anniversary of Mr. Volker’s start date, provided the new hire’s employment is continuing on each such date.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com .

