Cladding Systems Market to reach USD 419 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cladding systems market size is predicted to cross USD 419 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth is attributed to the rising awareness regarding the benefits of cladding systems such as enhanced building insulation, protection against external elements, and improved structural integrity. There is rising focus on enhancing the aesthetic appeal and durability of buildings. This factor, along with the construction sector’s inclination towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices, the demand for innovative systems has surged, creating new opportunities for market players.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like 3D printing and Building Information Modelling (BIM) is revolutionizing the cladding systems market by enabling precise customization, cost-efficiency, and quicker installation processes. For instance, in August 2023, Larsen & Toubro Limited constructed India’s first state-of-the-art 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru with technical guidance provided by IIT Madras.

Durability of terracotta claddings

The cladding systems market from terracotta cladding segment is expected to gain substantial traction through 2032 as it offers an attractive blend of natural aesthetics and robust performance, making it an ideal choice for both commercial and residential projects. The earthy appearance of terracotta cladding provides an appealing visual appeal, while its insulating properties contribute to improved energy efficiency. Additionally, terracotta is known for its durability and low maintenance, making it a sustainable choice for cladding systems. Architects and designers are increasingly incorporating terracotta cladding into their projects to create timeless and eco-friendly building designs.

Product uptake for walls

The walls segment will grow substantially through 2032 due to the rising demand for enhanced protection and visual appeal for building exteriors. Cladding systems applied to walls provide multiple benefits, such as improved insulation, increased structural stability, and protection from harsh weather conditions. Additionally, the availability of a diverse range of design options has fueled product adoption in various construction projects, ranging from residential housing to commercial complexes and industrial facilities.

Rapid industrialization to push APAC market growth

Asia Pacific cladding systems market is anticipated to record strong CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Rapid industrialization, increasing disposable income, and the expanding construction sector in countries such as China, India, and Japan have fueled the demand for advanced cladding solutions. Additionally, the region's focus on sustainable construction practices, coupled with supportive government initiatives promoting energy-efficient building systems, has further bolstered product demand. With a burgeoning population and the ongoing development of urban infrastructure, the Asia Pacific region is poised to remain a significant avenue for the market players in the foreseeable future.

Some of the key players in the global cladding systems market are Alcoa Corporation, CENTRIA, Formica Group, Nichiha Corporation, Arconic Inc., Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group, Centurion Industries, Inc. Carea Group, Trespa International B.V., Etex Group, Alucobond, James Hardie Industries plc, Alpolic Materials, and Covestro AG. These companies are working on strategic launches, new products, mergers, and partnerships to amplify their industry stake.

