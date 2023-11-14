ONEflight International hosts Fortinet Championship Pro-Am in Napa Valley featuring top PGA golfers in support of local charities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leading private aviation company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Fortinet Championship Pro-Am. The tournament featured a week of golf, entertainment, and community impact at the iconic Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, California between September 11-17, 2023.



Presented by ONEflight, the Fortinet Championship Pro-Am featured a major lineup of worldclass professional golfers, including PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen. Hosting over 12,000 attendees and 3.5 million television viewers at home, the tournament culminated in a victory for Sahith Theegala, who was crowned the champion by week’s end.

Beyond the greens, the event offered a unique blend of entertainment for participants and spectators alike. Following the conclusion of the golf play, attendees were treated to the Grammy-winning country music duo Brothers Osborne, LIVE & Stone Temple Pilots. The Fortinet Championship has also made a significant impact on the Napa Valley community in collaboration with ONEflight International: over the last decade, the tournament raised over $9 million to support various local charities in the Napa Valley region.

"ONEflight International is honored to contribute to this noble cause and strengthen its commitment to making a positive difference in the communities we serve," said Ferren Rajput, Founder and CEO at ONEflight International. "We look forward to continuing this collaboration with the Fortinet Championship, making each year's event a testament to collaboration, celebration, and philanthropy."

About ONEflight International, Inc.

ONEflight International, Incorporated is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through the proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking. ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN, you just need to FLY.

Visit oneflight.net for more information.

