Micro-mobility Market to surpass $231 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The micro-mobility market valuation is projected to cross $231 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising demand for sustainable transportation solutions is spurring multiple authorities and municipalities to invest heavily in enhancing urban infrastructure to accommodate and promote the adoption of micro-mobility services. With the increasing need for efficient solutions, new entrants are funding the development of innovative micro-mobility vehicles and services to capitalize on the expanding market opportunities, adding impetus to the industry growth. For instance, in September 2022, Magna, entered the rapidly developing micro-mobility sector by investing $77 million in Yulu, India's largest electric shared mobility provider.

Micro-mobility market from the hoverboard type segment is expected to witness optimum demand between 2023 and 2032, driven by the surging preference for last-mile connectivity solutions and the higher emphasis on eco-conscious commuting in urban environments. Hoverboards have gained popularity as convenient and trendy personal transportation options due to their compact size, ease of use, and eco-friendly electric propulsion. Additionally, the rising technological advancements in battery efficiency and design improvements are enhancing the safety and performance of hoverboards, further contributing to the market growth.

The pedal assist micro-mobility market is set to foresee significant growth from 2023 to 2032. Pedal-assist bicycles offer efficient and sustainable transportation option for short-distance commuting and recreational activities due to their combination of manual pedaling and electric motor assistance. Additionally, the increasing focus on environmental conservation and physical well-being is amplifying the demand for pedal-assist bicycles, further fostering their integration into urban mobility solutions.





Europe micro-mobility market is poised to record robust growth up to 2032, attributed to the increasing focus on sustainable transportation solutions and urban mobility initiatives. Furthermore, with the increasing emphasis on sustainable transportation solutions, several regional market players are strategically investing in the development of diverse micro-mobility services, including e-scooters, bicycles, and electric mopeds. The growing partnerships with local governments and transportation authorities for enhancing accessibility and promoting the adoption of micro-mobility options will also add to the industry growth. For instance, in August 2022, Voi, launched its operations in Europe's 100th city, for providing residents and tourists with sustainable means of urban transportation.

Major players involved in micro-mobility market are Jetson, Go Trax, Gyroor, FOCUS BIKES GMBH, Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Giant Bicycles, Halo Board, Yamaha Motors, and Micro Mobility Systems AG are among the major companies operating in the micro-mobility industry. These firms are introducing innovative micro-mobility solutions, such as advanced electric scooters, bicycles, and compact electric vehicles to meet the increasing demands for sustainable transportation options. For instance, in September 2023, Yamaha expanded its range of small high-tech drive units with the introduction of PWseries C2, a new lightweight, adaptable eBike motor to cater to the urban and commuter markets.

