Monarch Announces the Filing of a Procedure Under CCAA

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQB: GBARF) announces that Investissement Québec, one of its creditors, has filed a request pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA") with the Quebec Superior Court to place the Corporation under the protection of the CCAA.

Further updates and details will be provided as appropriate.

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQB: GBARF) is a gold mining company that owns three projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which is currently on care and maintenance and has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned Beacon Mill with a design capacity of 750 tpd. Monarch owns 14,316 hectares (143 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 478,982 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 383,393 ounces.

Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern, the Corporation being a going concern able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities, the generation of interest for its review of a range of alternatives, in either the sale of part or all of the Corporation or its assets, a potential investment in Monarch, a debt restructuring, approval of the arrangement plan by creditors pursuant to CCAA, the ability of the Corporation to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, litigation as well as cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks.

