Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market to Hit USD 700 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market could cross a valuation of USD 700 Mn by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The influx of international standards for ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) and its inclusion in building codes as well as guidelines for facilitating different uses in construction projects will drive the market growth. Of late, there have been significant innovations in mixing techniques, materials, and production methods to make UHPC more accessible to broader range of projects. To that end, the continuous R&D efforts for improving the cost-effectiveness of production and expanding the application scope will also add to the product demand.

Growing preference for UHPC admixtures

The admixtures material segment is expected to account for significant revenue of the ultra-high performance concrete market by 2032. This is attributed to the growing importance of admixtures in architectural and structural applications to help achieve complex designs and shapes as they are easier to place, mold, and finish. The rising usage of UHPC admixtures in optimizing mix designs with improved dispersion of fine materials, enhanced packing of particles, and reduced water demand to render superior workability, strength, and durability will also drive the segment growth.

Rising potential in industrial applications

Ultra-high performance concrete market size from the industrial application segment is slated to record appreciable growth rate from 2023-2032 driven by higher usage for floors, machine foundations, bridges, tanks and silos and wastewater treatment structures across the petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Owing to its significantly higher compressive strength compared to traditional concrete, ultra-high performance concrete is employed in applications with extreme loads, heavy machinery and high impact forces across industrial settings. Advantages, such as enhanced integrity as well as resistance to wear, tear and abrasion in industrial flooring and surfaces that are subjected to heavy foot traffic, forklifts, and industrial vehicles will also contribute to the product adoption.

Europe to emerge as lucrative revenue hub

Europe ultra-high performance concrete market size is likely to reach significant revenue share by the end of 2032 driven by the surging focus on sustainable construction. Of late, several European governments and organizations are continuously investing in infrastructure projects, such as bridges, tunnels, and high-performance buildings, further adding to the UHPC demand. To cite an instance, in June 2023, The European Investment Bank (EIB) pledged €50M (£43M) for building temporary bridges in Ukraine. The presence of well-established standards and regulations to ensure consistency and quality in construction projects will also favor the regional industry growth.

Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Participants

Some of the leading UHPC industry players are LafargeHolcim Ltd., Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Buzzi Unicem S.p.A, CEMEX USA, Sika AG, Ductal (Lafarge Group), EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH, GCP Applied Technologies, Rampf Group, Sobute New Materials, TAKTL LLC, ACCIONA S.A., CEMEX Mexico, Tarmac (CRH plc), and RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG. These firms are focusing on capacity expansions to sustain the rising market competition. For instance, in May 2022, Sika established a new concrete admixture manufacturing facility in Stafford, VA for ramping up production in the mid-atlantic region to offer faster and more sustainable customer solutions.

