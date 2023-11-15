Rising Preference for Natural Flavors to Steer Global Flavor Emulsion Market to Reach at US$ 2,421.2 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flavor emulsion market value is estimated to reach US$ 1,532.4 million in 2023 and US$ 2,421.2 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, global flavor emulsion demand will likely increase at a CAGR of 5.8%.



Several factors are expected to stimulate growth in the flavor emulsion industry. These include the increasing prominence of convenience foods, the growing demand for healthier snack alternatives, and the surging interest in customization and personalization.

The pervasiveness of convenience foods reflects consumers' hectic lifestyles. In the midst of the rush and bustle of modern life, customers seek flavour emulsions to transform short meals into delightful culinary experiences. These emulsions are essential in boosting the flavours of ready-to-eat options such as quick noodles, microwaveable foods, and ready-to-eat entrees.

The emphasis on healthier snacking options is changing customers' attitudes towards food. The market is seeing an increase in demand for flavour emulsions that not only improve taste but also have a lower environmental impact. This should boost sales of natural and organic flavour emulsions.

Customization and personalization are pivotal trends in the food industry. Consumers no longer content themselves with uniform flavor profiles; instead, they yearn for the ability to tailor their food experiences to their individual preferences. Flavor emulsions lead this movement, empowering consumers to craft distinctive taste combinations, experiment with novel flavors, and adjust seasonings to suit their unique palates.

Manufacturers seize this trend, offering an extensive array of flavor enhancers that provide adaptability and personalization. By doing this, they ensure that consumers can customize their meals to their precise liking.

Key Takeaways from the Flavor Emulsion Market Report:

The global flavor emulsion market is expected to reach US$ 1,532.4 million in 2023.

is expected to reach in 2023. Demand for flavor emulsions will likely grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2033.

through 2033. North America is expected to dominate the global flavor emulsion market, holding a 31.5% share in 2023.

share in 2023. By nature, the conventional segment is expected to dominate the target market, with a share of 87.7% in 2023.

in 2023. By end-use, the beverage segment is expected to dominate the global flavor emulsion industry, holding a 35.2% share in 2033.

share in 2033. Sales of flavor emulsions in China are anticipated to rise at 5.3% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The United States market value is projected to reach US$ 260.5 million by 2033.



"Rising demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods and growing popularity of natural flavors are expected to drive the global flavor emulsion market during the forecast period," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Companies Profiled

Jameson Industries

Gogia Chemical Industries

Cargill Incorporated

Southern Flavoring Company Inc.

M&N Flavor

LorAnn Oils

Flavaroma Flavors & Fragrances Ltd.

Gold Coast Ingredients Inc.

Flavorcon Corporation



Recent Developments:

In May 2022, M & N Flavour Group expanded its logistic facilities in Indonesia to strengthen its presence.

Flavor emulsion manufacturers are focusing on research and development, cooking up exciting and tasty flavors that hit the right notes with the ever-changing tastes of consumers. They are also going green, focusing on sustainable practices by using eco-friendly methods and natural ingredients. This move aligns with the increasing desire for products that are good for both taste buds and the planet.

Teaming up with food and beverage producers is another part of their secret sauce, letting them whip up customized solutions for their client's specific needs. Plus, they are making new friends through partnerships and acquisitions, expanding their reach and making sure they stay a big player in the flavor game.



Flavor Emulsion Market by Outlook Category:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End-use:

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Sauces and Dressings

Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Others (Flavoring Agents, Animal Feed)

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C Store-based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Other Retail Channels Online Retailing





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Get More Valuable Insights into Flavor Emulsion Market Study:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global flavor emulsion market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the flavor emulsion industry based on nature (organic, conventional), end-use (bakery and confectionery, dairy products, sauces, and dressings, beverages, nutraceuticals, and others), and distribution channel (B2B, B2C (store-based retailing (hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, specialty food stores, wholesale stores, and other retail channels), online retailing)) across several regions.

