SPIRIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Spirit on May 3, 2023 with a Class Period from April 8, 2020 to April 13, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Spirit have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) that, as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) that, as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (4) that the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit’s financial results; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

