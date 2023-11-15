Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Advancements in DNA and RNA Technologies Fuel Growth – By PMI

Covina, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oligonucleotide synthesis is a process in molecular biology and biotechnology that involves the chemical synthesis of short DNA or RNA molecules, known as oligonucleotides. These molecules are typically composed of 2 to 200 nucleotide bases and are used in a wide range of applications, including research, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

Pros of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Researchers can design and order oligonucleotides with specific sequences, lengths, and modifications, enabling them to conduct highly tailored experiments and studies. This trend further boosts the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis market .

Cons of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Ensuring the quality and purity of synthesized oligonucleotides can be challenging, and poor-quality oligonucleotides can lead to experimental failures.

Key Highlights –

In May 2023, Ansa Biotechnologies announced de novo synthesis of a 1005 base long oligonucleotide with industry-leading accuracy. Furthermore, an early access program is being launched to assist researchers in obtaining clonal synthetic genes containing sequences that were previously challenging to synthesis.

Click Here to Get PDF Brochure of this Report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3777

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2029 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2029 Market Segmentation By Product & Services - Synthesizer, Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Probes, Premiers, Linkers & Adaptors and Reagents & Consumables

By End-User – Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others

By Application – Research, Therapeutics and Diagnostics Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

The key players operating in the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market includes Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) (Part of Danaher Corporation), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), GeneDesign, Inc. (Japan) (Part of Ajinomoto Co.,Inc.), Kaneka Eurogentec (Belgium) (Part of Kaneka Corporation), LGC Biosearch Technologies (U.S.), Bio-synthesis Inc. (U.S.), TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC (U.S.) (Part of Maravai LifeSciences), and ATDBio Ltd. (U.K.) among others.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market growth:

Advancements in Genetic Research: Oligonucleotides, such as DNA and RNA, are fundamental to genetic research and molecular biology. As genetic research advances, the demand for custom oligonucleotides for applications like PCR, sequencing, and gene editing is increasing.

Oligonucleotides, such as DNA and RNA, are fundamental to genetic research and molecular biology. As genetic research advances, the demand for custom oligonucleotides for applications like PCR, sequencing, and gene editing is increasing. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): The growth of NGS technologies is a major driver for the oligonucleotide synthesis market. NGS techniques require high-quality oligonucleotides for accurate and large-scale sequencing, spurring demand.

The growth of NGS technologies is a major driver for the oligonucleotide synthesis market. NGS techniques require high-quality oligonucleotides for accurate and large-scale sequencing, spurring demand. Customization and Precision: Researchers and biotech companies require highly specific and custom-designed oligonucleotides for various applications, including gene synthesis, gene editing, and functional genomics.

Researchers and biotech companies require highly specific and custom-designed oligonucleotides for various applications, including gene synthesis, gene editing, and functional genomics. Therapeutic Applications: Oligonucleotides are being increasingly explored for therapeutic applications, such as antisense therapy and RNA interference. This emerging field is driving the demand for specialized oligonucleotide synthesis.

Oligonucleotides are being increasingly explored for therapeutic applications, such as antisense therapy and RNA interference. This emerging field is driving the demand for specialized oligonucleotide synthesis. Drug Discovery and Development: Oligonucleotides play a vital role in drug discovery, especially for target identification, validation, and early-stage development. As the pharmaceutical industry expands, the demand for these molecules is growing.

Click Here to Get SAMPLE Brochure of this Report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3777

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market future outlook:

Customized Oligonucleotides: Custom-designed oligonucleotides will continue to be in high demand, as researchers and biotech companies require specific sequences for applications in gene editing, diagnostics, and targeted therapies.

Custom-designed oligonucleotides will continue to be in high demand, as researchers and biotech companies require specific sequences for applications in gene editing, diagnostics, and targeted therapies. Therapeutic Oligonucleotides: Oligonucleotides will play a significant role in therapeutic applications, including antisense therapy, RNA interference, and gene therapy. As clinical trials progress and more oligonucleotide-based drugs gain approval, the market will expand further.

Oligonucleotides will play a significant role in therapeutic applications, including antisense therapy, RNA interference, and gene therapy. As clinical trials progress and more oligonucleotide-based drugs gain approval, the market will expand further. Precision Medicine: Oligonucleotides will contribute to the growth of precision medicine by enabling targeted treatments based on individual genetic profiles. This will be particularly relevant in oncology and rare disease treatments.

Oligonucleotides will contribute to the growth of precision medicine by enabling targeted treatments based on individual genetic profiles. This will be particularly relevant in oncology and rare disease treatments. Gene Editing and CRISPR: Oligonucleotides will continue to be crucial components in gene editing techniques such as CRISPR-Cas9, allowing for precise modifications of the genome for research, therapeutic, and biotechnological applications.

Oligonucleotides will continue to be crucial components in gene editing techniques such as CRISPR-Cas9, allowing for precise modifications of the genome for research, therapeutic, and biotechnological applications. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will increasingly rely on oligonucleotides for target validation, lead identification, and drug development. This will drive market growth as drug discovery and development efforts continue to expand.

Browse More Related Reports: