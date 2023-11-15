[Latest] Global Retail E-Commerce Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.9 Trillion by 2032 at a 8.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Retail E-Commerce Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Category (Electronics and Appliances, Fashion, Home and Furniture, Beauty and Personal Care, Books and Media, Toys and Hobby, Food and Grocery, Others), By Sales Channel (Online Marketplaces, Direct to Consumer, Social Commerce, Online Retailers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Retail E-Commerce Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.5 Trillion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 Trillion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.9 Trillion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Retail E-Commerce Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Consumer Convenience: Retail e-commerce thrives on the convenience it offers to consumers. It allows shoppers to browse, select, and purchase products from the comfort of their homes or on-the-go, 24/7.

Product Diversification: E-commerce caters to a wide range of product categories, from electronics and fashion to groceries and beauty products, providing consumers with a diverse shopping experience.

Digital Transformation: The digital transformation of businesses and the rise of online marketplaces have propelled e-commerce into a dominant retail force.

Mobile Commerce: The proliferation of smartphones has significantly contributed to the growth of mobile commerce, with mobile apps and responsive websites making shopping more accessible.

Global Expansion: E-commerce platforms have expanded internationally, reaching untapped markets, which has contributed to the global growth of online retail.

Social Commerce: The integration of social media with e-commerce has created new sales channels and avenues for businesses to engage with consumers directly.

Retail E-Commerce Market : COVID-19 Analysis:

E-commerce Acceleration: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of e-commerce as lockdowns and social distancing measures prompted a surge in online shopping.

Contactless Payments: To reduce physical interactions, consumers increasingly embraced contactless payment methods, including digital wallets and online payment gateways.

Economic Uncertainty: Economic uncertainties led consumers to seek cost-effective solutions, pushing them to explore e-commerce for competitive pricing and convenience.

Continued Growth: E-commerce continued to grow as consumers and businesses recognized the long-term advantages of online shopping.

Sustainability Focus: Sustainability became a prominent concern during the pandemic, prompting e-commerce platforms to explore eco-friendly packaging and delivery options.

Quality Assurance: E-commerce businesses focused on maintaining high-quality product offerings and excellent customer service to meet elevated consumer expectations.

Digital Transformation: The pandemic highlighted the importance of digital transformation in retail, driving the adoption of advanced technologies like AI, AR, and machine learning.

Logistics and Supply Chain: Ensuring efficient logistics and supply chain operations became crucial to meet surging e-commerce demand.

Cybersecurity: The increased online activity also raised concerns about cybersecurity, prompting a greater emphasis on securing e-commerce platforms and consumer data.

Data Privacy: Consumer data privacy and adherence to data protection regulations became central issues in e-commerce operations.

Payment Security: Ensuring payment security and fraud prevention mechanisms gained prominence to protect both businesses and consumers.

Environmental Regulations: Evolving environmental regulations impact e-commerce’s efforts in sustainability, particularly in the management of packaging and e-waste.

Quality Standards: E-commerce platforms adhere to quality standards in product listings, customer service, and returns processes to ensure customer satisfaction.

Occupational Health and Safety: Ensuring the well-being of employees in warehouses and distribution centers is critical for efficient e-commerce operations.

List of the prominent players in the Retail E-Commerce Market:

Amazon.com Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

JD.com Inc.

Walmart Inc.

eBay Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Rakuten Inc.

Zalando SE

ASOS Plc

Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

Noon AD Holdings Limited

MercadoLibre Inc.

Others

Browse the full “Retail E-Commerce Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Category (Electronics and Appliances, Fashion, Home and Furniture, Beauty and Personal Care, Books and Media, Toys and Hobby, Food and Grocery, Others), By Sales Channel (Online Marketplaces, Direct to Consumer, Social Commerce, Online Retailers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/retail-e-commerce-market/

Retail E-Commerce Market – Regional Analysis

North America:

North America, led by the United States, has a mature e-commerce market with widespread consumer adoption.

E-commerce platforms continue to innovate and expand into various product categories.

Europe:

Europe, with countries like the UK and Germany, has a strong e-commerce presence, with a focus on fashion, electronics, and groceries.

European consumers value convenience and digital payment options.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, has a rapidly growing e-commerce market with a strong mobile commerce emphasis.

E-commerce platforms in the region cater to a diverse set of consumer preferences.

Latin America:

Latin America, including countries like Brazil and Mexico, is seeing the growth of e-commerce, especially in the fashion and electronics sectors.

Regional e-commerce platforms are gaining traction in these markets.

Middle East and Africa:

The Middle East and Africa region is witnessing e-commerce growth, particularly in the beauty and personal care, and food and grocery segments.

The adoption of digital payment methods is on the rise in this region.

Rest of the World:

Various countries across the world are experiencing a growing interest in e-commerce, presenting opportunities for global and local players.

E-commerce adoption is driven by factors like improved connectivity and digital literacy.

This report provides insights into the dynamic and evolving landscape of the Global Retail E-Commerce Market, highlighting its growth drivers, challenges, and regional variations.

The Retail E-Commerce Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Category

Electronics and Appliances

Fashion

Home and Furniture

Beauty and Personal Care

Books and Media

Toys and Hobby

Food and Grocery

Others

By Sales Channel

Online Marketplaces

Direct to Consumer

Social Commerce

Online Retailers

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

