Les Ulis, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

LEXIBOOK: GROWTH CONTINUES. Q2 2023-24 FISCAL UP 12.91% THANKS TO DIGITAL, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AND THE SUCCESS OF ITS NEW SMART TOYS.

Sales growth reached 12.91% in Q2 2023-24, compared with Q2 2022-2023, which was already up 36.46%.

This quarter follows 17 quarters of growth, once again validating the Group's strategic choices to position itself in buoyant segments. Growth was driven by electronic and musical toys, alarm clocks, educational products, and cameras, with the other families remaining broadly stable. Lexibook thus consolidates its position as European leader in its major segments.

Sales in the USA/Canada and Asia are well on track, with respective growth rates of 60% and 151% vs N-1. Europe continued to grow by 3.4% despite a high base effect.

The communications campaign in Europe continued to bear fruit over the half-year and began in the USA with the arrival of the first licensed products.

Tensions on component supplies and freight have disappeared. As a result, the Group can deliver orders under optimum conditions.

Q3 2023-24, is expected to be slightly higher than 2022-23 despite a high base effect and augurs another year of profitable growth over the full fiscal year.

Lexibook (ISIN FR0000033599) today announced its sales (unaudited) for the period ending September 30, 2023 (period from April 1er to September 30).

Consolidated sales (M€) 2021/2022 2022/2023 Var 2023/2024 Var 1er quarter 5,08 6,93 36,42% 7,01 1,15% Of which FOB 1,31 2,22 69,47% 2,21 -0,45% Of which Non FOB 3,77 4,71 24,93% 4,80 1,91% 2éme quarter 9,82 13,40 36,46% 15,13 12,91% Of which FOB 2,96 4,32 45,95% 2,85 -34,03% Of which Non FOB 6,86 9,08 32,36% 12,28 35,24% Total 6 months 14,90 20,33 36,44% 22,14 8,90%

Sales growth reached 12.91% in Q1 2023-24 compared with Q1 2022-23, which was already up 36.46%. The Group has favored domestic sales from the European central warehouse over FOB sales from HK to lower its inventory levels. This explains the increase in domestic sales compared with FOB sales.

This quarter follows 17 quarters of growth, once again validating the Group's strategic choices to position itself in buoyant segments. Consumption of the Group's products continues to grow, particularly in electronic toys, children's alarm clocks, educational products, musical toys, karaoke, and cameras. Lexibook consolidates its position as European leader in its major segments.

In geographical terms, Europe, which saw very strong growth rates in H1 S2022-23, continues to see its business develop, with growth of 3.4% over the half-year. The Group has launched development plans in new territories, particularly in the USA and Asia. Sales in these regions are beginning to accelerate, with respective growth rates of 60% and 151% vs N-1.

The Group continued its digital communication campaign in Europe at a level slightly below 2022 and began a digital campaign in the USA. This will be amplified in H2.

Tensions on component supplies and freight have disappeared. As a result, the Group can deliver orders under optimum conditions.

Outlook :

Q3 2021-22 and 2022-23 were up 58.8% and 7.1% respectively. The base effect is therefore high for Q3 2023-24, which is also the highest contributor to annual sales. Nevertheless, this quarter is expected to show slight growth in 2022-23 and augurs a new fiscal year of profitable growth for the Lexibook Group.

Financial calendar 2022/2023

Half-year results to September 30, 2023: December 22, 2023

Q3 2023-24 sales : February 15, 2023

Q4 2023-24 sales : May 15, 2023

Annual results to March 31, 2024: June 30, 2024

Availability of the Universal Registration Document on March 31, 2024: June 30, 2024





About Lexibook

Lexibook®, owner of over 40 registered brands such as Powerman®, Decotech®, Karaoke Micro Star®, Chessman®, Cyber Arcade®, Lexitab®, iParty®, FlashBoom®, etc., is the leader in intelligent electronic leisure products for children. This success is based on a proven strategy of combining strong international licenses with high value-added consumer electronics products. This strategy, complemented by a policy of constant innovation, enables the Group to flourish internationally and to constantly develop new product ranges under the Group's brands. With over 35 million products on the market, the company now sells a product every 10 seconds worldwide! Lexibook's share capital is made up of 7,763,319 shares listed on the Alternext market in Paris (Euronext). ISIN: FR0000033599 - ALLEX; ICB: 3743 - Consumer electronics. For further information: www.lexibook.com and www.decotech-lights.com.

Contact

LEXIBOOK David Martins - DAF - 01 73 23 23 45 / davidmartins@lexibook.com

