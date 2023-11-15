Demand for Algae-based Animal Feeds is poised to follow 3.7% CAGR over the Next Ten Years. The Net Worth of the Global Market is Expected to Cross US$ 8,158.1 Million by 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net revenue generated from the sales of animal feed worldwide was figured out to be around US$ 4,230.7 million by 2022 end. The demand for algae-based animal feed and components is anticipated to increase at an annual average growth rate of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033. By following this growth rate, the overall market value is anticipated to reach US$ 8,158.1 million, growing from US$ 4,467.4 million in 2023.



Growing acceptance of marine-based nutritional supplements has increased the demand for algae-based animal feed additives globally. Ulva, porphyra, spirulina, gracilaria, chlorella, dunaliella, and tetraselmis are used for algae-based animal feed and additives, which are gaining popularity due to their higher nutrition content. The adoption of kelp cultivation in marine ecosystems by remote area farmers has also boosted the supply of algae for industries.

The use of dietary supplements for animals with mineral contents has also increased with rising animal health consciousness and a growing focus on their immune system. Moreover, microalgae organisms have been the subject of extensive study as a potential effective protection against the extraordinary health crisis that affects ruminants.

Key Takeaways from the Algae-based Animal Feed Market Study Report

The worldwide market for algae-based animal feed is expected to witness an absolute growth opportunity of roughly US$ 3,600 million over the next ten years.

The United States is the leading consumer of algae-based animal feed, and in 2023, it could acquire a global market share of 19.8%.

In Europe, the United Kingdom is the leading market for the production of seaweed feeds, and the regional market could advance at 5% CAGR through 2033.

China is the global leader in seaweed production, and the algae-based animal feed industry here is anticipated to progress at 7.6% CAGR through 2033.

India is anticipated to follow China closely in advancement in algae-based animal feed utilization by following a CAGR of 7.3% CAGR through 2033.



“Prominent market players are focussed on the development of product lines of algae-based animal feeds with more emphasis on it as a nutritional supplement. Moreover, the proliferation of e-commerce websites has increased the sales of algae-based pet food, ultimately opening new avenues and opportunities for business,” Says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape for the Algae-based Animal Feed Market Players

The overall market for algae meal for livestock is highly diversified, with some leading players having prominent positions due to extensive supply chains. As governments, particularly in Asian countries, are pushing towards a more sustainable feedstock market, the emergence of new players here could further fragment the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Algae-based Animal Feed Industry

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DIC Corporation

Koninklijke DSM NV.

Roquette Freres

Sun Chlorella

Cellana LLC.

Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Algama Foods

Corbin (Terra Via Holdings)

HOWND

Yunnan Green-A-Bio-engineering Co Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Algae-based Animal Feed Industry

Alltech Incorporate and Agolin Company of Switzerland partnered in May 2023 to create environmentally friendly feeding strategies to achieve productivity targets for cattle livestock. It is aimed at assisting farmers in the United States to meet their requirements for animal nutritional solutions and feed additives based on algae.

At BIOFACH in July 2022, Allmicroalgae Company presented its microalgae-based solutions for Spirulina and Chlorella together with other natural and nutraceutical food products. This development is expected to advance the chlorella animal nutrition segment with a prominent focus on the feedstock used for swine and poultry cultivation.

Fermentalg Inc. announced in the year 2021 about developing KALVEA Plus, which is a novel super-nutritious algal protein concentrate for aquafeed uses.

Key Segments Covered by Algae-based Animal Feed Industry Survey Report

By Additive Type:

Feed Preservatives

Feed Emulsifiers

Feed Acidifiers

Feed Additives

Feed Probiotics

Feed Enzyme

Feed Colorants

Feed Flavors

Feed Sweeteners

Nutritional Additives

Other Feed Additives



By Form:

Liquid

Dry

Granules



By Livestock:

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Other Livestocks



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

