Orion Research Foundation grants EUR 1,112,000 for research in 2024

Orion Research Foundation sr is distributing EUR 1,112,000 in research grants based on applications for 2024. Orion Reaserch Foundation awards grants of max EUR 50,000 for 17 researchers for postdoctoral research and max EUR 6,000 for 95 young researchers for doctoral dissertation work. One of the postdoctoral grants was distributed from Maritza and Reino Salonen’s Fund which is administered by Orion Research Foundation.

Orion Research Foundation sr is annually distributing its return on investment and donations from Orion Corporation as grants for young researchers for doctoral dissertation work and postdoctoral research. In the last few years the Research Foundation has been distributing annual grants based on applications for the total sum of MEUR 1 for research in medicine, veterinary medicine, pharmacy and related sciences, such as chemistry and physics.

Grants for 2024

Grants for postdoctoral research, 20,000 – 50,000 euros

He Liye, Postdoctoral researcher, Helsingin yliopisto, Identifying multi-omics biomarker panels for prediction of treatment responses of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using machine learning models, 30,000 €

Hossain Iftakher, Senior Post-doctoral Clinical Researcher, Neurocenter, Turku University Hospital, Turun yliopisto, Uudet verestä mitattavat biomerkkiaineet akuutin diffuusin aksonivaurion saaneiden ja pitkäaikaisista jälkioireista kärsivien potilaiden tunnistamisessa, 30,000 €

Ignatenko Olesia, Biological sciences, Helsingin yliopisto, Defining neuronal mechanisms that control circulating lipoprotein levels and liver lipid content, 30,000 €

Kaivola Karri Kasperi, LT, National Institutes of Health, Lewyn kappale -patologian kertymisen ja etenemisen säätelymekanismit, 50,000 €

Kivioja (née Karjalainen) Riikka Johanna, FT, Baselin Yliopistollinen sairaala, Basel, Sveitsi, Functional analysis of hematopoietic stem cells carrying CALR mutations in models of myeloproliferative neoplasms, 20,000 €

Kuitunen Ilari Matti Eemeli, Dosentti, LT, Itä-Suomen yliopisto Kuopion kampus, Näyttöön perustuvaa hoitoa lasten yleisiin infektiotauteihin, 30,000 €

Kuusanmäki Heikki Aleksi, PhD, Helsingin yliopisto, Targeting drug resistance in TP53-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, 35,000 €

Niemelä Tytti Maaria, FM, ELT, hevossairauksien erikoiseläinlääkäri, Helsingin yliopisto, Kliinisen hevos- ja pieneläinlääketieteen osasto, Changes in prevalence of extracellular vesicles and fatty acid profile of synovial fluid and clinical signs of osteoarthritis following intra-articular platelet-rich plasma treatment in horses: a controlled clinical trial, 35,000 €

Nikkola Jussi Mikael, Lääketieteen tohtori, Tampereen yliopisto, Randomized Clinical Trials Evaluating Urine DNA Testing as a Substitute for Cystoscopy in Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics and Surveillance, 40,000 €

Puris Elena, Provisor, Itä-Suomen yliopisto Kuopion kampus, A.I. Virtanen Institute for Molecular Sciences, Unravelling the effects of tau pathology on neurovascular transporter protein expression in Alzheimer's disease, 35,000 €

Räisänen Laura Karelia, Lääketieteen tohtori, Tampereen yliopisto, Evaluating the role of oral vancomycin in the treatment of the colitis associated with PSC- Ulcerative Colitis (PSC-UC) by correlating disease phenotype and treatment responses to changes in the gut microbiota composition, 50,000 €

San Martin Galindo Paola, Helsingin yliopisto, Uncovering mechanisms of new compounds for persistent infections - a novel approach for discovering bacterial ligands, 35,000 €

Taavitsainen Sinja Julia, Filosofian tohtori, Karoliininen instituutti, Sensitive detection of circulating tumor DNA fraction dynamics and evaluation of its clinical utility in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, 40,000 €

van der Kolk Bertine Willemina (Birgitta), Researcher, Helsingin yliopisto, Obesity and aging: effects on adipose tissue mitochondria, inflammation, and insulin resistance in monozygotic twin pairs discordant for BMI, 30,000 €

Virtanen Jenni Maaret Elina, Filosofian maisteri, Helsingin yliopisto, Ortho- ja parapoxvirusten diagnostiikka, leviäminen ja monimuotoisuus, 30,000 €

Virtanen Jussi Eemil Iisakki, LT, korva-, nenä- ja kurkkutautien erikoislääkäri, Tampereen yliopisto, In vitro modeling of human respiratory and olfactory epithelium to understand olfactory pathophysiology, 40,000 €

Maritza and Reino Salonen’s fund

Björnholm Lassi, Lääketieteen tohtori, filosofian maisteri, Oulun yliopisto, Kliinisen lääketieteen tutkimusyksikkö, Prenatal maternal predictors of brain structural development, 30,000 €

Orion Reaserch Foundation awards grants of max EUR 50,000 for 17 researchers for postdoctoral research. These grants are in total EUR 590,000.



Grants for doctoral dissertation work, 3,000 – 6,000 euros

In addition, Orion Research Foundation has awarded EUR 3,000 – 6,000 for 95 researchers for doctoral dissertation work. These grants are in total EUR 522,000.

Orion Research Foundation sr

