mRNA Extraction and Purification Market Latest Q4 2023 Updated Report with Forecast to 2031

Many downstream experiments rely on high-quality RNA molecules, including cloning, reverse transcription for cDNA synthesis, RT-PCR, RT-qPCR, and RNA-seq. RNA purification methods include phenol-chloroform extraction, spin-column purification, and magnetic beads. Among these, the magnetic beads method is popular for extracting specific mRNA. The beads make use of the poly-A tail on mRNA, which distinguishes it from other RNA. This is especially useful for separating it from rRNA, which is much more abundant. Extraction and purification processes employ a variety of reagents, including enzymes and buffers containing chaotropic agents such as guanidinium isothiocyanate, and sodium dodecyl sulphate (SDS), Sarcosyl, guanidinium chloride, urea, phenol or chloroform. mRNA is used in research to determine which proteins are being translated and how much transcript is being produced by the cell. Synthetic mRNA production necessitates a purification step to extract the final mRNA product from the solution in which it was transcribed.







The need for diagnostic tools and other critical care medical devices has grown dramatically over the past two years as a result of the coronavirus' rapid outbreak. Rapid diagnostic testing of COVID-19 infection boosts drug development and testing facilities worldwide. Pharmaceutical development accelerates research to develop breakthrough molecules to meet the growing needs of drug development. The government provides capital investments in institutes and laboratories for Research and Development Activities to Improve Growth Prospects. The drug developers prefer mRNA-based cancer treatments, reflecting in the mRNA therapeutics market valuation. This triggers the RNA extraction and purification services and research on nucleic acids. Rising funding initiatives for biotechnology research, significant life sciences research, an increasing patient population, and supporting government activities are among the reasons fueling the market's expansion.

RNA isolation & purification kits and automated instruments are relatively more expensive than conventional methods, which may pose an obstacle to market growth. Institutes and companies with smaller R&D budgets cannot afford these costly instruments.

North America is recognized as a dominant region for the mRNA Extraction and Purification market in the coming forecasting period, owing primarily to the Region's high R&D activities and the presence of market players in the Region. They are constantly evolving their product offerings for the market.

In Jan 2022, Merck KGaA Acquired CDMO Exelead for approximately $780 million in cash. Merck KGaA's LNP and mRNA capabilities will be enhanced due to the agreement. Merck plans to continue investing in mRNA as a modality and will scale up this technology at Exelead's facility. The company now provides comprehensive end-to-end services across the mRNA value chain.

In Apr 2021, Promega Opened New Research & Development Facility' Kornberg Center' Supporting Science at the Edge of Innovation. This will aid in developing core products and technologies in life science research, cellular and molecular biology, genetic identity, clinical diagnostic and scientific applications, and training.



In Apr 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Hamilton Company collaborated to create an automated nucleic acid extraction platform for forensic laboratories. The ID NIMBUS Presto assay allows for automated DNA extraction from crime scene samples.

