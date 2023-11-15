Artificial Grass Turf Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Growth, Share, and Trends Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial grass turf market size is set to grow due to the rise in outdoor activities, concludes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Artificial Grass Turf Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report, 2023-2030”.

Artificial grass turf is made of synthetic fibers from materials with high water resistance and heat resistance capacity. These sheets are replacing natural grass and are used in playgrounds, gardens, and other commercial places. This grass provides an aesthetic look to infrastructure and outdoors while maintaining the look at a lower cost. These turfs are also used for decorative purposes and adorn even walls. Furthermore, such turfs are usually made from less abrasive, tear-resistant, and strong to wear fibers, making them an excellent alternative to natural grass.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth Drivers Growing consumer demand for outdoor & lawn decoration activities is expected to drive the market growth. The higher cost of artificial grass turf sheets is anticipated to restrain market growth.

What Does the Report Contain?

The report is prepared after meticulous research. The primary research includes collecting industrial data from automatic sources, while the secondary research was based on consumer feedback. The report delivers a comprehensive assessment of all the drivers and restraints in a detailed manner. Further, it offers an in-depth analysis of the various growth strategies adopted by key market companies and also provides a holistic evaluation of the regional developments influencing the market.

Driving Factor

Increasing Team Sports Activities for Kids to Aid Market Growth

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, team sports activities below 6 to 12 years in the U.S. have increased by 0.9% from 2017 to 2018 in regular practice terms. Also, the participation of adults and kids in various sports has given rise to activities requiring grass turf sheets. There has also been a high demand for corporate infrastructure for decorations and renovation purposes to achieve an aesthetic indoor look, which can be achieved through artificial grass turf. The high durability and low maintenance of these turfs is a major driver for this market.

COVID-19 Impact

With the current pandemic, lots of outdoor activities have shifted indoors, which benefits the artificial grass turf market growth. To keep up with their fitness, consumers have adopted their outdoor activities within their homes' four walls. In these conditions, gyms and other places have transformed their looks using artificial grass turfs to keep up with the natural experience. Also, high-end apartments have transformed their open spaces and terraces, jogging areas, and yoga space using artificial grass to keep up with being healthy.

Market Segmentation

By Fibre Material

Nylon

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Others

By Applications

Sport Courts & Gardens

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Offline Stores

Online Stores

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

Regional Insights

Growing Demand for Artificial Grass in Sports Arenas to Boost the Europe Market

Europe is anticipated to lead the artificial grass turf market share, driven by the widespread presence of sports clubs and courts in the region. Further, the increasing number of educational institutes across the continent has created a high demand for grass turf sheets for playgrounds and sports arenas. As per the Department of Education, U.K. Government, there was a 15.7% increase in nursery and primary schools from 2018 to 2019.

The Asia Pacific region is also predicted to grow at a fast rate, given the high rate of renovation of outdoor settings, lawns, and rooftops at residential and commercial spaces. In countries such as India and China, there has been increasing government support in recent times for the hospitality industry's development, further boosting the adoption of artificial grass turf products in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Rising Demand for High Tensile Strength and Heat Resistant Grasses to Generate New Opportunities

Key players are developing and launching offerings to cater to the steadily rising demand for artificial grass turfs with high tensile strength and superior heat resistance. For example, nylon grasses possess high tensile strength, resilience, and also boast of a high melting point. In addition, companies are partnering with sports courts and arenas to widen their customer base and ensure a lasting growth of the company.

Industry Development:

June 2020: A branch of Sprinturf LLC, ProGreen, acquired PROLAWN, which is a major artificial grass installer for commercial and residential purposes.

