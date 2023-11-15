Socks Market Demand, Global Size & Revenue Forecast, 2023- 2030 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global socks market size will experience substantial growth because of the multifunctional nature of legwear items, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Socks Market, 2023-2030."

Because of the rising per-capita income, the demand for socks and other such hosiery from athletes and people leading an active lifestyle is expected to boost the market. In addition, medical professionals prescribe the use of diabetic socks to patients suffering from diseases such as foot ulcers and other infections that occur because of diabetes. Furthermore, they are useful for people with hydrophobia as they soak excess sweat and enable patients to function better.

Get a Sample Research PDF:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/socks-market-103875

List of Key Players Profiled in the Socks Market Report:

Puma S.E.

Adidas A.G.

Asics Corporation

Renfro Corporation

THORLO Inc.

Nike Inc.

Hanesbrand Inc.

Balega

Drymax Technologies Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

United Legwear & Apparel Co.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 100+ Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By-Products

By Raw Material

By End-Users

By Distribution Channels

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Socks Growth Drivers Increasing number of socks brands with growing retail stores are expected to fuel the growth of socks market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/socks-market-103875

Segments:

Highlights of the Report

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the latest market trends, leading segments, and other factors influencing market growth. It comprehensively discusses the regional developments of the market. Additionally, it examines the impacts of COVID-19 on this market and studies the strategies devised by the key players of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Launch of Socks Targeted for Gaming Audience to Expand Puma’s Market Presence

In an attempt to expand its activities, Puma launched socks in three different segments targeted at the gaming audience in December 2019. Furthermore, to stay relevant, companies have introduced socks targeting people with excessive sweating and athletes by incorporating a new technology that provides durable and soaking features, garnering huge attention from enthusiasts. Additionally, partnerships between key players with other companies have encouraged the production of innovative socks.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/socks-market-103875

Drivers and Restraints:

Emerging Socks Brands with Increasing Retail Stores to Positively Affect Market Growth

Numerous brands, such as Champion, Tippitoes, Hanes, Blue Q, and others, are supplying socks to various retailers and shops globally to increase their sales volume. In addition, social media platforms are being extensively utilized to promote brands worldwide and boost demand. Furthermore, socks are available in several colors, varieties, and sizes, designed by new companies. Therefore, the availability of socks in several shops and their widening varieties are expected to drive the growth of this market.

The soaring popularity of slippers, sandals, and flip-flops instead of shoes, which necessitate the use of socks, is expected to hamper the market growth. Additionally, socks made from cheap quality materials cause skin rashes, irritation, and redness, which may also restrain the market’s growth.

Regional Insights:

Presence of Numerous Sock Brands to Aid Asia Pacific to Lead the Market

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the socks market share due to the presence of several brands in the region, such as Tosside, Asics Corporation, Jockey, and others. In addition, countries such as India and China are the leading producers of footwear in the region and are thus well-poised to drive the market’s growth.

Owing to North America's substantial import of footwear products from the Asia Pacific region, the market is anticipated to grow. The amount of imports from countries in Asia Pacific is expected to significantly escalate in the coming years, attracting growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact

Consumer awareness about the benefits associated with exercise and body fitness has led to the rising demand for socks. During the pandemic, the number of consumers aiming at leading a healthy lifestyle has surged. In addition, the increasing spending ability of people has complemented the sales of sports and gym socks. However, the current state of the socks market growth is quite unpredictable due to the new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/socks-market-103875

Key Industry Developments:

January 2020: Happy Socks and Linda Ramone partnered with each other to launch a brand new and lively set of socks as a memory to her late husband Johnny Ramone. The theme of the collection is their love for each other, with the items in the set featuring motifs derived from their unique style and eclectic home décor.

Read Related Insights:

Sports Footwear Market Size to Worth USD 134.99 Billion by 2028 | With a 4.8% CAGR

Sports Optic Market Size to Worth USD 2.43 Billion by 2028 | With a 2.8% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245