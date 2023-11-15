Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustment of Position Tiers for Margins

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 15, 2023.



OKX Announces Adjustment of Position Tiers for Margins

OKX today announced that it will be making adjustments to the position tiers for margin trading in order to improve market liquidity. The adjustments are scheduled to take place from 08:00 to 10:00 (UTC) on November 16 and 06:00 to 08:00 (UTC) on November 17.



By modifying the position tiers for isolated margin and cross margin in single-currency mode, OKX aims to optimize the trading experience and provide better support for various trading strategies.



