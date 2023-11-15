Flash News: OKX Ventures to Present Key Insights at Devconnect 'Developer Mixer' Event in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for November 15, 2023.

OKX Ventures to Present Key Insights at Devconnect 'Developer Mixer' Event in Istanbul



OKX Ventures today announced their participation in the upcoming 'Developer Mixer' side event on November 16, which takes place from 16:00 to 22:00 (GMT+3) at Ritz Carlton Istanbul. The event, co-hosted by OKX and Polygon Labs, coincides with day four of Devconnect 2023 Istanbul, a week-long gathering of independent Ethereum events that brings together industry leaders, developers and enthusiasts to learn, share and collaborate on the future of Web3 technology.



As part of the 'Developer Mixer' event, OKX Ventures will be hosting a keynote titled: 'OKX Ventures Keynote.' The keynote session, which will begin on 17:00 and end on 17:10 (GMT+3), will see OKX Ventures Senior Investment Manager Maxi Zhu share his insights on:



The overall crypto industry's movement towards decentralization and matrixization

The development of the BTC and ETH ecosystem

DEX macro trends

NFT trading volumes

The growth of GameFi

The exponential growth of the global developer community

The popularity of Liquid Staking Derivative (LSD) protocols



Devconnect 2023 Istanbul, which begins on November 13 and ends on November 19, features a week-long agenda of panel discussions, keynotes and networking sessions. Devconnect serves as a platform for developers, industry experts and blockchain enthusiasts to expand their knowledge, network and stay at the forefront of the Web3 space.



To register for the 'Developer Mixer' event, click here.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.



Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.



Find out more about OKX Ventures here.

