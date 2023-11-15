Smart Food Market projected to reach USD 1,268.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 – a comprehensive study by MarketDigits.

Richmond, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Smart Food Market , by End Product (Dairy products, Bakery products, Meat products, Confectionary, Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Others), Food Type (Encapsulated Food, Functional Food, Genetically Modified Food, Others), and Region.

Global Smart Food Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 559.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 1,268.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 12.4% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Food Type, End Product, Region and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ADM Balchem Corp. Sample of Companies Covered BASF SE Cargill Inc. Firmenich SA.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Smart Food Market

172 - Market Data Tables

66 - List of Figures

226 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Smart Food, The Smart Food Market is experiencing a transformative surge driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. As an innovative sector at the intersection of food and technology, smart food encompasses a range of products designed to enhance health, convenience, and sustainability. These include smart kitchen appliances, connected devices, and nutrition-focused applications that cater to the modern, tech-savvy consumer. The market dynamics of smart food are shaped by a growing awareness of health and wellness, leading consumers to seek personalized, data-driven solutions for their dietary needs. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on sustainable practices in the food industry is driving the integration of smart technologies to reduce waste and promote eco-friendly consumption. As the demand for innovative food solutions continues to soar, the smart food market is poised for substantial growth. Companies are investing in research and development to introduce cutting-edge products, while consumers are embracing the convenience and health benefits offered by smart food technologies. This convergence of technology and nutrition is reshaping the future of the food industry, providing exciting possibilities for both businesses and health-conscious individuals.

Major vendors in the global Smart Food Market - ADM, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Firmenich SA., Nestle, Frito-Lay (Division of PepsiCo) and others.

Increasing Health Consciousness

A fundamental driver for the Global Smart Food Market is the escalating awareness of health and wellness among consumers. With a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, individuals are seeking ways to actively manage and monitor their nutritional intake. Smart food technologies, equipped with features like calorie tracking, nutritional analysis, and personalized diet plans, cater to this demand, empowering users to make informed choices about their dietary habits. As health consciousness becomes a global trend, the smart food market continues to thrive as a solution for those looking to optimize their nutrition.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Sustainable Food Practices

Technological Advancements

Opportunities:

Personalized Nutrition Solutions

Global Expansion of Smart Agriculture

E-commerce Integration

Growing Demand of Personalized Nutrition Solutions

The Global Smart Food Market has a significant opportunity to capitalize on the demand for personalized nutrition. As consumers increasingly prioritize individualized health goals and dietary preferences, smart food technologies can offer tailored solutions. Opportunities lie in the development of sophisticated algorithms and AI applications that can analyze users' health data, lifestyle choices, and genetic information to generate highly personalized nutrition plans. Companies investing in these advanced technologies stand to unlock new markets and create products that cater to the unique needs of each consumer, fostering a more proactive and customized approach to nutrition.

The market for Smart Food is dominated by North America.

In 2023, The APAC region dominates the Global Smart Food Market, driven by a combination of rising disposable incomes, increasing urbanization, and a burgeoning population. Countries like China, Japan, and India are at the forefront of adoption, driven by a cultural shift towards healthier lifestyles and a growing awareness of smart technologies. The market in APAC is diverse, with opportunities for both established players and startups. Government initiatives supporting technology integration in agriculture further contribute to the market expansion. Challenges include adapting technologies to diverse dietary habits and regulatory variations across countries, but the overall outlook for smart food in APAC is optimistic.

The North American region witnessing significant growth in Global Smart Food Market, driven by a tech-savvy consumer base and a robust infrastructure supporting technological advancements. The United States, in particular, is a key player, with a high adoption rate of smart food technologies. The region's market is characterized by a strong emphasis on health and wellness, leading to increased demand for personalized nutrition solutions.

The Functional Food Segment Is Anticipated To Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Food type the market is Encapsulated Food, Functional Food, Genetically Modified Food and Others. In 2022, the functional food segment is anticipated to rise significantly throughout the forecast period. This segment has secured the highest share of revenue in the smart food market during the projected timeframe. Functional foods, characterized by the presence of various components, including nutrients, that impact crucial bodily functions, are projected to contribute to enhanced well-being and health, along with a decreased risk of specific diseases. Beyond simply addressing hunger and providing essential nutrients, these foods play a role in preventing nutrition-related disorders and enhancing both physical and mental health. The surge in demand for food products featuring functional ingredients is being propelled by an uptick in consumption. The health-promoting attributes of functional ingredients are compelling health-conscious consumers to seek out functional food products, and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period.

