Interim Report Q3 2023

Good momentum in Q3 2023

11% revenue growth in Q3 2023 including a negative impact from currencies and acquisitions of 4 percentage points. EBITDA result was DKK 21m corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 6.0% up from 5.2%. During Q3 we have prepared our next strategic journey – New Heights – with ambitious financial goals and plans to enter a new high growth industry; Life Science.

“We have a strong starting point for our newly launched three-year growth strategy New Heights with the opportunity to improve profitability significantly,” says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen

Q3 2023 highlights

Revenue growth of 11% amounting to DKK 345m. 15% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 21m.

EBITDA margin was 6.0% compared to 5.2% in Q3 2022.

Efficiency of 65% in Q3 2023, a 4 percentage point increase compared to Q3 2022.

Q3 YTD 2023 highlights

Revenue growth of 10% amounting to DKK 1,126m. 14% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.

EBITDA growth of 25% amounting to DKK 78m.

EBITDA margin was 6.9% compared to 6.1% YTD 2022.

Efficiency reached 67% YTD 2023, compared to 63% in Q3 YTD 2022.





Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 ∆% YTD 2023 YTD 2022 ∆% Dynamics 178,636 157,542 13.4% 566,278 516,463 9.6% M3 64,666 69,749 -7.3% 219,978 228,461 -3.7% Digital Commerce 38,116 40,044 -4.8% 146,999 133,007 10.5% Data & Analytics 18,115 13,294 36.3% 56,200 42,928 30.9% Customer Experience & Engagement 15,468 9,851 57.0% 46,923 33,916 38.4% Security 9,769 0 - 22,070 0 - Strategy & Change 1,719 782 119.8% 6,839 5,155 32.7% Other Local Business 3,750 3,003 24.9% 12,322 11,767 4.7% Total sale of services 330,239 294,265 12.2% 1,077,609 971,697 10.9% Total sale of products 14,559 15,261 -4.6% 48,160 52,804 -8.8% Total net revenue 344,798 309,526 11.4% 1,125,769 1,024,501 9.9%





Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 ∆% YTD 2023 YTD 2022 ∆%



Sweden 112,317 107,676 4.3% 405,912 388,521 4.5% Denmark 76,121 58,568 30.0% 240,206 185,056 29.8% Norway 46,802 55,789 -16.1% 175,947 193,051 -8.9% UK 61,614 41,085 50.0% 161,356 119,153 35.4% US 23,225 21,209 9.5% 64,584 59,472 8.6% Other 8,990 9,020 -0.3% 26,488 23,577 12.3% GDC 1,170 918 27.5% 3,116 2,867 8.7% Total sale of services 330,239 294,265 12.2% 1,077,609 971,697 10.9% Total sale of products 14,559 15,261 -4.6% 48,160 52,804 -8.8% Total net revenue 344,798 309,526 11.4% 1,125,769 1,024,501 9.9%





Outlook 2023 maintained

Based on the development in the first nine months of 2023, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2023 expectations:

Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of DKK 1,550m – 1,600m, corresponding to an organic growth of 8-12% (constant currencies)

EBITDA guidance expected to be in the range of DKK 119m – 139m, equal to a margin of 7.4 - 9.0%





Live webcast and conference call on 15 November 2023

Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 15 November 2023 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000

About Columbus

Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company specialized in digital transformation. Our more than 1,550+ digital explorers collaborate with our customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, and food & process industries. We advise, implement and manage business critical solutions within Strategy & Change, Customer Experience, Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics, Application Management and Cloud ERP. Headquartered in Denmark, we have offices and partners worldwide - delivering locally on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com . Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

