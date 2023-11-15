Healthcare Interoperability Solutions: Navigating a $6.1 Billion Market by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for healthcare interoperability solutions is forecast to increase from $3.4 billion in 2023 to $6.1 billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market. It provides a detailed description of the different types of healthcare interoperability solutions and their current and historical market revenues.
Healthcare interoperability solutions include services and software solutions. This report also includes a detailed study of deployments of healthcare interoperability solutions including cloud-based and on-premise. An in-depth analysis of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market includes historical data and market projection on sales by type, deployments, interoperability level, end-user, and region.
For an in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, key marketed solutions, competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares have been provided. This report also discusses factors driving and restraining the global healthcare interoperability solutions market.
Key Market Drivers
- Government Regulations and Mandates
- Patient-Centered Care
- Value-Based Care Models
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Advancements in Healthcare Technology
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for healthcare interoperability solutions
- Estimates of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2020-2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Discussion of the current and future market potential and quantification of the market by type, deployment, solutions, level, end user, and region
- Information on the latest developments in the healthcare interoperability solutions and new industry research, upcoming technologies, government regulations and mandates, and economic trends
- Discussion of challenges related to commercialization and how to overcome them, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, partnerships and alliances, patents, and other market strategies
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Oracle Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions LLC, and Infor Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Data Standards
- Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)
- Health Information Exchange (HIE)
- Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)
- Middleware
- Semantic Interoperability
- Data Transformation and Mapping
- Enterprise Service Buses (ESBs)
- Cloud-Based Integration Platforms
- Blockchain Technology
- Electronic Health Records (EHR) Integration
- Care Coordination
- Telehealth and Remote Monitoring
- Patient Engagement
- Clinical Decision Support
- Public Health Reporting
- Research and Analytics
- Billing and Claims Processing
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Benefits of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
- Challenges of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
- The Future of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Government Regulations and Mandates
- Patient-Centered Care
- Value-Based Care Models
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Advancements in Healthcare Technology
- Market Restraints
- Data Security Concerns
- Limited IT Resources
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Services
- Healthcare Interoperability Software Solutions
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Method of Deployment
- Key Steps in Deployment of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
- Global Market for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions by Method of Deployment
- Cloud-based Interoperability Solutions
- On-premise Interoperability Solutions
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Level of Interoperability
- Structural Level of Interoperability
- Foundational Level of Interoperability
- Semantic Level of Interoperability
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Pharmacies
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure
Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Chapter 12 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Key Factors Shaping the Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Ranking
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- Infor Inc.
- InterSystems Corp.
- Jitterbit Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Merative Nxgn Management LLC
- Oracle Corp.
