Healthcare Interoperability Solutions: Navigating a $6.1 Billion Market by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for healthcare interoperability solutions is forecast to increase from $3.4 billion in 2023 to $6.1 billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market. It provides a detailed description of the different types of healthcare interoperability solutions and their current and historical market revenues.



Healthcare interoperability solutions include services and software solutions. This report also includes a detailed study of deployments of healthcare interoperability solutions including cloud-based and on-premise. An in-depth analysis of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market includes historical data and market projection on sales by type, deployments, interoperability level, end-user, and region.



For an in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, key marketed solutions, competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares have been provided. This report also discusses factors driving and restraining the global healthcare interoperability solutions market.

Key Market Drivers

Government Regulations and Mandates

Patient-Centered Care

Value-Based Care Models

Rising Healthcare Costs

Advancements in Healthcare Technology

The Report Includes

An overview of the global market for healthcare interoperability solutions

Estimates of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2020-2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion of the current and future market potential and quantification of the market by type, deployment, solutions, level, end user, and region

Information on the latest developments in the healthcare interoperability solutions and new industry research, upcoming technologies, government regulations and mandates, and economic trends

Discussion of challenges related to commercialization and how to overcome them, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, partnerships and alliances, patents, and other market strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Oracle Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions LLC, and Infor Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Data Standards

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)

Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)

Middleware

Semantic Interoperability

Data Transformation and Mapping

Enterprise Service Buses (ESBs)

Cloud-Based Integration Platforms

Blockchain Technology

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Integration

Care Coordination

Telehealth and Remote Monitoring

Patient Engagement

Clinical Decision Support

Public Health Reporting

Research and Analytics

Billing and Claims Processing

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Benefits of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Challenges of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

The Future of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Government Regulations and Mandates Patient-Centered Care Value-Based Care Models Rising Healthcare Costs Advancements in Healthcare Technology

Market Restraints Data Security Concerns Limited IT Resources



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Services

Healthcare Interoperability Software Solutions

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Method of Deployment

Key Steps in Deployment of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Global Market for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions by Method of Deployment

Cloud-based Interoperability Solutions

On-premise Interoperability Solutions

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Level of Interoperability

Structural Level of Interoperability

Foundational Level of Interoperability

Semantic Level of Interoperability

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Pharmacies

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure

Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Chapter 12 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Key Factors Shaping the Competitive Landscape

Global Company Ranking

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

Infor Inc.

InterSystems Corp.

Jitterbit Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merative Nxgn Management LLC

Oracle Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkq2jc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.